Volkswagen prepares the launch of its model number 12, a car that you can only buy in China

Volkswagen has cars of all kinds and for all tastes, and for no one is a secret that has high-performance vehicles of excellent quality. In China, for example, the automaker’s portfolio has 11 models that have been sold with great success such as the SUV TyronHowever, Volkswagen is already working on the launch of the 12th model in the country.

Its about Volkswagen Tayron X, a variant with siluta coupe of the compact SUV that the German firm sells exclusively in china.

The design of the Tayron X It is very striking for the global market, as it follows the classic lines of VolkswagenWith a square front and well defined wheel arches, it also defends its style with a two-tone body, K-shaped LED lighting for the skulls and four simulated exhaust outlets.

The Tayron X, like the classic Tayron, were developed by Volkswagen in conjunction with FAW from the MQB platform. The next launch is 4.64 meters long and 1.86 meters wide, placing a small step below the Tiguan.

It has a single available engine, the well-known 2.0 TSI block of Volkswagen Group, available with two power levels. The most accessible versions will keep 183 hp and 235 pound-feet; the most powerful raise their numbers to 216 hp and 257 pound-feet. In both cases it goes with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and can be optionally configured with all-wheel drive.

According to the Motorpasion portal, it will be in the coming weeks when the Tayron X Start selling in China, as no other market is contemplated, although Volkswagen does not close the door to the manufacture of a compact SUV with a coupe silhouette for other regions.

