This is the very close odds between France and Germany of the Eurocup

Jun 14, 2021 at 12:18 AM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

The Eurocup will give us one of the most interesting confrontations in international football this Tuesday when France Y Germany face each other once more, this time in the Allianz Arena from Munich.

Precisely, one of the reasons that generate more intrigue for this contest is that it is difficult to project a clear winner, as reflected in the quotes of the bookmakers: 2.7 for the Gallic victory, 2.88 for the Teutonic victory. Even, a tie is paid at 3.1 euros per euro invested, which shows how remarkably close the dispute is.

However, there is a slight slop towards the Deschamps combined, especially considering that, in addition to being the current world champions, have not lost against the Mannschaft since 2014. Instead, they have three wins and two draws in their matches after their last loss, so that, a priori, they have the advantage in the records.

Even so, it is undeniable that it will be an arduous dispute that, without a doubt, will leave us sketches of the best European football, so we will carefully follow this France – Germany to be carried out June, 15.