Thor is one of Marvel’s biggest heroes, but DC Comics has his version, too, though he’s less popular.

Many comic book fans compare Superman with thorSince they are both aliens, they seem immortal and have a power superior to the rest. But still there is a character in DC Comics who has the mission of being the version of the God of Thunder. This is Thunderer, previously known as Wandjina.

The new Earth-7, presented in the comic The Multiversity # 1, seems to be a combination of the New 52 DC Universe and a mixture of Ultimate Marvel Universe. Rather than simply sharing a name with Wandjina, he is actually the climate god of the people of Mowanjum. He returned to the modern era as protector of the planet. Like Marvel’s Thor, he wields lightning through a mystical weapon, in his case, a silver spear, which oozes electricity when it’s in his hands. Refers to an invisible rainbow of worlds where beings can travel, presumably similar to Asgard’s Bifrost Bridge. He is also capable of summoning Thor-like elements, and also possesses superhuman strength and durability.

Earth-7 ended up being targeted by Gentry, who proceeded to break the entire world with its unsurpassed power. Many of the DC Comics characters were sucked into a strange and terrifying power source in the sky. Similar to what happened to the Justice League when they were caught in the Firestorm Matrix by Deathstorm in Forever Evil.

The characters who had the Marvel style, faced Gentry alone, a battle they lost. They also ended with horrible deaths.

The moment when Nix Uotan, the multiversal Superjudge (known as Over Monitor), reaches the ruins of the world, only Thunderer (the Thor of DC) remains alive. Almost broken, Thunderer pleaded with Nix Uotan to flee the world and warn the rest of creation about the arrival of Gentry and the end of all the things they bring with them. But Nix ends up making a deal with Gentry, offering himself in exchange for the Thunderer’s freedom. Despite his protests, Thunderer was sent to the House of Heroes aboard the Ultima Thule in place of Nix, and was given the opportunity to assemble an army of superheroes to attempt to fight Gentry and save Nix Uotan.

Quickly healing from his wounds and developing divine anger towards the beings that cost him his world, the Thunderer was one of the heroes who attacked Earth-8.

There, they found a twisted and corrupted version of Nix Uotan, who set in motion his plans to break time and space across the multiverse. Using the decomposing bodies of the other fallen defenders of Earth-7, Thunderer was forced to fight his former friends to save the multiverse. Energized by his allies and his drive to rescue the multiversal Superjudge who had saved him, Thunderer proves to be invaluable in the fight. His control of the elements allows him to cause a massive downpour in the middle of the battle in the purest Thor style. Which empowers Aqua-Woman and allows her to deliver a major blow against the corrupt Nix.

He even faced Gentry.

The Gentry did not stop, though. Since it was revealed that they had simply been the first wave against the multiverse for their master, the Empty Hand. Thunderer and his efforts were able to save the creation of an invasion attempt. While he remains the sole survivor of Earth-7, he has also proven himself to be an important multiversal figure and member of Justice Incarnate. Meaning that the character can be summoned by people like Superman under certain circumstances. It is only a matter of time before Thor from DC Comics is back in the spotlight.