this is the vehicle that wants to break the 1,600 km / h barrier

There are few records as spectacular as that of maximum ground speed. Despite technological advances, the 1227.985 km / h achieved by the ThrustSSC in 1997 still persists, being the first time that the sound barrier was broken on the earth’s surface (by air it is something else). Now that it seems that other projects have collapsed, it is time to Aussie Invader 5R, the Australian proposal that not only wants to break that record, but also to overcome the 1,600 km / h barrier.

That is the goal to be beaten by the projects presented in the past decade, the magic figure of 1,000 mph, equivalent to 1,609.3 km / h. However, after several setbacks and lack of funding, the Bloodhound SSC, which seemed more than willing to do so, temporarily withdrew from this race. Now their place wants to be filled by the people of Aussie Invader, a project led by Rosco McGlashan, a true personality when it comes to speed.

Almost three decades agoIn 1994, it broke the land speed record in Australia by reaching 802.6 km / h. A year later it climbed to 960 km / h to stay very close to the absolute mark of the moment. Then the ThrustSSC record would come with Andy Green as the protagonist, leaving the bar so high that it was unthinkable to beat it. Although McGlashan has always had the idea on his mind and for a few years he has operated from Perth (Australia) to achieve it.

The resulting vehicle is the Aussie Invader 5R, which is basically a rocket capable of developing a power of about 200,000 hp. It has been custom made with the help of Bob Truax and Peter Beck of the Rocket Lab in New Zealand, and it is estimated that it could reach those precious 1,600 km / h in just 22 seconds from standing. It is difficult to imagine how the human body can withstand these forces, do not forget that Rosco McGlashan is 71 years old.

As is often the case in this type of vehicle, there is no tire to support this acceleration. The wheels are solid aluminumThey weigh 140 kg each and could support a rotational speed of 10,200 rpm. To reduce speed, something that must be done gradually so that the pilot does not suffer too much, it has metal air brakes and with two parachutes: a high-speed one that deploys at 966 km / h and a “low-speed” one that departs at 724 km / h.

The Aussie Invader 5R weighs about 9.2 tons and it carries about 800 liters of turpentine, plus 2.8 tons of nitric acid to propel itself and achieve maximum speed. It seems that the project is going well and that he will be ready to try to break the record for the next year 2022. We will be pending.

