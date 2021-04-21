This is the vaccination plan that essential workers who have not yet received any doses will follow

Teacher teaching in a college. (Photo: EFE)

Health will not vaccinate with AstraZeneca, from now on, essential workers who are not first-line health workers and who have not yet received any doses: police, teachers, military, physiotherapists or dentists.

It is the new decision that the Ministry has taken after the last comings and goings with this injectable and thus updates the vaccination protocol for the sixth time. AstraZeneca will only be given to adults between 60 and 69 years old. And not young workers.

In this way, it is established that these professionals who have not yet been inoculated with the first injection, will be given “the vaccine available after immunizing people over 60 years old”, that is, with Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen.

No to dose delay

Likewise, the Public Health Commission has agreed this Tuesday to continue administering the second doses of the vaccines against covid-19 as marked by each pharmaceutical company, thus ruling out spacing the times to immunize a greater number of people, as requested Andalusia and Catalonia.

The Commission has thus positioned itself against the proposal to delay the second puncture of Pfizer and Moderna for 6 and 8 weeks to children under 79 years of age, in order to inoculate the serum as soon as possible to the largest number of people even if the immunization was partial, an option that Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom do.

More benefits than risks with Janssen

On the other hand, the European Medicines Agency has found a “possible link” between the development of very rare blood clots and the Janssen vaccine, but has confirmed that the balance between benefit and risk of this preparation remains “positive”.

After two weeks of investigations of eight …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.