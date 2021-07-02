This is the unexpected business Tesla wants to embark on

Enlarge

ACD July 1, 2021

Tesla intends to put name-brand restaurants on its supercharger sites as a new avenue of business.

Tesla is known for being one of the leading electric car companies on the planet. Now, however, the company founded and run by Elon Musk has set its sights on a new business that hardly anyone could hope for: the hospitality.

Tesla has recently applied for a patent in the United States to use its name and logo in restoration services, which opens the door to upscale Tesla-branded restaurants and cafes.

It’s not something new, really. Three years ago, Musk already communicated on Twitter the idea of ​​putting a restaurant and a 1950s-style drive-in theater at a Superchargers station in Los Angeles. Now that project is closer.

The idea was born in 2018, now it seems to be taking shape

Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2018

For this reason, the company has requested three new brands that will cover the categories of “restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, take away restaurant services”. And it makes all the sense in the world. A common obstacle for Tesla owners, and for all electric car users, is the time it takes for cars to charge.

Drivers don’t want to sit next to a charger for more than 30 minutes with nothing to do or nothing to put in their mouths. Musk’s plan to add a Tesla-branded restaurant to a charging station assumes offer customers a unique activity to do while their cars are charging.

How does Tesla make money? And, believe it or not, it is not selling cars

To this must be added the great loyalty towards Tesla of its users, who are true fans, which opens the opportunity for the company to build an immersive brand experience that combines vehicle loading and hospitality.

Musk has already suggested using the car’s center screen to display the menu and screening clips of classic 1950s movies.