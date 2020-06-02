Donald Trump appears to have peed in his pants last Friday, when he reportedly took refuge in the White House bunker during the protests in Washington, DC, over the brutal murder of George Floyd and police violence against the black community in the United States. United. The New York Times reported that the Secret Service took President Trump for nearly an hour to the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, as the bunker is known, to take refuge from protesters who were setting the city on fire. The last record on the last time a president used the White House bunker is from September 11, 2001, and here are the images from that time.

The bunker was built in the early 1940s, during World War II, when Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the President of the United States. Harry Truman reportedly expanded the Operations Center in 1948 and it is speculated that the last administration invested $ 375 million to remodel it between 2010 and 2012 … but since September 11, 2001, no one had used it, until now. Sure, it had to be Trump.

In 2015 and 2016 the United States national archives revealed the photographs of the day the Twin Towers were demolished and White House personnel were taken to the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, for the threat posed by the terrorist attacks at the time.

Here are the images from the White House bunker:

After protesters dispersed from the White House, Trump came out (on Twitter) to say thank the Secret Service for his protection and say he “couldn’t have felt more secure.” And he suggested that if the Protestants had tried to enter their rooms they would have been attacked by “the most vicious dogs and the most sinister weapons.”

