We are quite used to seeing xiaomi textile products like sneakers, towels or even backpacks, which have a pretty interesting aesthetic and a price, as we are used to seeing from the Chinese company, content.

Xiaomi has decided to present a new model of its more compact backpack, and we will tell you all the details about it, which, once again, It is a very interesting choice if you are looking for a small, light storage that can take you almost anywhere without any hassle, let’s take a look!

This is the new Xiaomi backpack

Xiaomi has just launched a new backpack that joins its already extensive catalog of this type of products and that comes to renew its smaller model, that in Spain the company sells as Xiaomi Mi Casual Daypack and that it is a very interesting option within the category of casual and light backpacks, one of those we use when we want to be lightly loaded and carry a few things that do not fit in our pockets.

And this renovation comes to give a breath of fresh air to Xiaomi’s small and compact backpacks, since comes in two new models, 7 and 15 liters, and that they bring a new range of colors among which we find two combined, and two uniforms. The first ones in blue and cream and gray tones, and the last two in yellow and gray, which suits him quite well.

These backpacks that come to accompany the existing 10 and 20 liter models, They have some common points such as the existence of a front pocket to introduce objects that we want to have more at hand, as well as a side compartment to store a bottle of water and keep it within easy reach.

These backpacks feature fairly solid zippers with a grip that is very pleasant for its great handles, the backpack is covered in waterproof fabric that will keep the content they carry safe from the rain, something that always comes in handy to keep our technology, clothing or food dry.

And, inside, In the 15-liter model, we will find a compartment attached to the wall in which the tablet can be stored or the laptop in a comfortable way, without it getting in the way, and with a little special protection that will keep you safe. For its part, the smallest model would not have more interior compartments, which is logical considering its small size.

These are two models with very contained prices, which in exchange cost little more than 3 and 5 euros respectively and that, as echoed in XiaomiAdictos, will be released on March 31. These are models at a demolition price for any competitor, although, if they arrive in Spain, they will do so at a somewhat more expensive price, more similar to the old model, which Xiaomi currently sells in its official store for 9.99 euros and which is still quite interesting.

