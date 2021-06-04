This is the type of road where we run the most with the car

Enlarge

ACD June 04, 2021

Conventional roads accumulate the highest percentage of penalties for speeding, according to DGT data.

During the past weeks, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) launched a special campaign of speed control and monitoring on Spanish roads.

The results have been a surprise to many, because where we like best to accelerate above the legal speed are not the highways or highways, but the conventional roads, places where the authorities detected more violations for this reason.

27,687 drivers fined for speeding

On these roads almost 6 percent of vehicles were reported for speeding, a percentage that exceeds that obtained on high-capacity roads, that is, highways and highways, in which “only” 4.7 percent of vehicles were detected traveling at a speed greater than the permitted speed.

On these roads, the average speed at which the denounced drivers traveled was 119 km / h, 29 km over the generic limit allowed on these roads.

In general terms, according to the DGT, they were 27,687 drivers detected that circulated at a speed higher than the legal one within the campaign in which the Civil Guard Traffic Group had 2,121 speed control points and supervised the behavior of 530,595 vehicles.

42% of these offenders, a total of 11,650, received notification of the complaint at the time, after being stopped and informed by the agents. Also according to the DGT, eight of the denounced drivers committed a crime against road safety and they were brought to justice for exceeding the speed allowed on the road by more than 80 km.

Bigger cars could pay more to park in cities

This, according to article 379 of the Penal Code, “will be punished with the prison sentence of three to six months or to a fine of six to twelve months or work for the benefit of the community from thirty-one to ninety days, and, in any case, to the deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for a time greater than one and up to four years”

It should be remembered that the Road Safety Law and the General Traffic Regulations establish the regulations applicable to generic and specific speed limits, speed in passing and distances between vehicles. Failure to comply with these rules is considered a serious or very serious offense, so it is sanctioned with fines of 100 to 600 euros and the withdrawal of points from the driving license based on the excess detected.