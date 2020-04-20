The new Triton Model H can reach up to 1,500 hp and a range greater than 1,126 kilometers

TritonEV is a subsidiary company of Solar Triton, a company specialized in the manufacture of electric batteries and solar panels, and who has launched its first electric vehicle that promises to be a monster feared by its competition.

Its about Triton Model H, a luxury electric SUV that could compete with models like the Cadillac Escalade, the Lincoln navigator or the luxury variant of Chevrolet Suburban, with the great difference that the Triton Model H has a mechanical zero emissions.

The powerful vehicle has four electric motors associated with each of its wheels with performance of up to 1,500 hp. In its luxury version Model H Performance, while its entry-level version, the basic Model H will also have four engines, but with a performance of 1,000 HP.

According to the Motorpasion portal, the Model H will have two lithium-ion battery options: the one with the highest capacity, associated with the Performance version, will reach 200 kWh and the one with the lowest capacity, which powers the base model, with 150 kWh. . Its autonomy will be set at about 500 miles (805 kilometers) and 700 miles (1,126 kilometers) respectively.

Something that undoubtedly characterizes the Triton Model H It is its imposing size, since it measures 5.68 meters, long, 2.05 meters wide and 1.87 meters high. With such power, it is estimated that the electric giant is capable of towing loads of up to 6,985 kilos “without compromising its performance”.

In terms of acceleration, the Triton Model H surprises by taking only 2.9 seconds to reach zero to 96 km / h, despite its 2.4 tons of weight.

Orders are already open, upon payment of $ 5,000, although the brand has not yet announced its marketing date.

