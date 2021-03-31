This is the transfer of command of the US president’s Twitter account | Video

The moment Joe Biden is sworn in as president of the United States, another transition of power will take place on social media. Biden and his team will gain access to a long list of official government accounts on major social media platforms, including the @POTUS account on Twitter. At the touch of a button, the Biden administration will inherit a digital megaphone with the potential to make headlines and shape the public image of the United States Government. Learn how this transition works here.