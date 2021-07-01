This is the transfer market in Primera Iberdrola

06/30/2021 at 8:10 PM CEST

Ines Sanchez

The clubs in the women’s First Division are already preparing for the next season, which will start the first week of September. And with still two months to go before the start of the 2021-2022 campaign, most teams have already started a true revolution in its templates.

The metamorphosis of Levante in a Champions League season

The team led by Maria Pry has played one of the best seasons in its history, chasing Barça in the lead day after day and maintaining a firm hand with Real Madrid. They finished the campaign as third parties, thus acceding to the UWCL. Although they will not be directed by the coach who has led them to her. Pry has announced that he is leaving the team, and now, the club will have to look for a substitute of guarantees. Nor will the team’s top scorer continue, Esther, which was top scorer until the last day, when Jenni Hermoso took the award from him. To these two important casualties are added Zornoza and Banini, two transversal players in the center of the field. And the last to be added to this list is Rocio Galvez, whose departure the club announced today.

A renewed Seville

The Nervionense club fires club legends. Virgy Garcia has announced his retirement after twelve years in the elite of women’s football, thus losing one of the great figures of this Sevila. Equally important are the losses of the two captains, Raquel Pinel and Maite Albarrán, two transversal footballers on and off the field, to whom the team has already paid tribute. However, they are not the only ones to leave the team. Sejde Abrahamsson, Carla Armengol, Aivi Luik, María Bores, Sara Serrat They also say goodbye to the club after not having the participation they expected under Christian Toro.

Atlético seeks to meet again

The Madrid women, unlike Levante, have starred in one of the worst seasons in recent years. They went on to live from an equal rivalry with Fútbol Club Barcelona to not having even options to approach the league title. During the season there are several technicians who have tried to redirect the team. And in the end they turned to the same as always, Sánchez Vera, who has ended his time with Atlético after a season in which they have not qualified for the Champions League after Levante and Real Madrid won the game. They will not continue wearing rojiblancas Duggan, Kylie Strom, Turid Knaak, Aminata Diallo, Graze Kazadi, and Emelyne Laurent. Who has renewed is Virginia Torrecilla, who has not been able to step on the pitch this season, and whose recovery is the best news for the squad.

Barça and Real Madrid continue with a similar team

Very few are the changes that the first and second classified have announced for the following season. The twentieth champions of the Champions will not have Vicky losada nor with Hamraoui. Nor with coach Lluís Cortés, who resigned at the end of the season after various vicissitudes with the team. Real Madrid continues with David Aznar at the helm. At the moment, they have only announced the departures of Jakobsson and Jessica Martínez, but the club is expected to announce several signings to face its first Champions League.

The ‘new’ Royal Society

The team led by Natalia Arroyo, started the competition on the right foot, consolidating itself as one of the best in the Primera Iberdrola. But a bittersweet season finale kept them from reaching fourth place. And there are many players who will leave the club this season. With nine transversal casualties, the club will have to reform the team to continue competing like last season. Nahikari GarciaAfter several years in which his departure was rumored, he has made the determination to leave the club in which he grew up. Also Itxaso Uriarte, Leire Baños, Mariasun Quiñones, Nuria Mendoza, Kiana Palacios, Bárbara Latorre, Lucía Rodríguez and Maitane López, who have already closed their stage in the Basque club.

Reconstruction at Valencia

The che team, like the Real team, has no choice but to start a new stage. There are also nine footballers who have declined the project. After last season they will fight not to be relegated, throughout this season they have shown a much higher level and have even managed to place themselves in the middle table of the classification. However, they will have to fight again for the goal of permanence, taking into account that there will be four relegations, with a new team. Sandra Hernández, Cristina Cubedo, Alejandra Serrano, María Ortiz, Flor Bonsegundo, Carla Bautista, Paula Herrero, Candela Andújar and Anita Marcos they will no longer wear black and white.

Rayo and Athletic, to be built

The Madrid women started the season causing sensations that they have far exceeded. They started the competition two weeks late, with hardly any preseason. Despite the few resources that Rayo offered them and offers them, they demonstrated a battle championed by the passion for a sport. And they reached the average table, beating teams that had generated high expectations. Although they have only announced two casualties, they are significant. Neither Carlos Santiso nor Sheila will defend the colors next season.

Athletic’s project is also yet to be built, after starring in a crowded campaign of ups and downs, in which they have not managed to establish themselves as one of the best teams. At the moment, the club has already announced three casualties. Andrea Sierra, Leia Zarate, Jone Ibañez they will not remain at the club for the 2020-2021 season. The team needs signings if it wants to be a reference team again.