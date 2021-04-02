This is the trailer of the new Netflix anime

‘Yasuke’ is the story of an African samurai who has to protect a child with powers from the forces of evil. This new Netflix anime series will premiere on the platform on April 29. The best Netflix anime

Netflix has always been characterized as the streaming platform with the most and best anime content, both in series and in movies, not to mention owning the entire Ghibli catalog. One of his big bets for this 2021 is ‘Yasuke’, a mixture of a historical samurai series that includes magical elements and, of course, a lot of action.

Set to premiere on April 29, the series stars in the original dubbing by Lakeith Stanfield in a role that was originally going to be for the late Chadwick Boseman. Created by Studio MAPPA with LeSean Thomas as Showrunner and director, Yasuke tells the story of an African slave who arrives in Japan in the 16th century and ends with a mission to transport a mysterious boy. This is his first trailer:

Yasuke is a popular character in pop culture. He has appeared in the manga series ‘Gyouge Mono’ and ‘The Man Who Killed Nobunaga’. He also has brief video game appearances like the first two installments of ‘Nioh’ Chadwick Boseman was going to play the samurai in a live action project by MGM but his death stopped the project that has ended up becoming an anime by the voice of Stanfield, currently nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Judas and the black Messiah. ‘ Stanfield already appeared in the controversial live action film based on the homonymous anime ‘Death Note’ as L. Hopefully this production goes better …

