In time of confinement, Netflix seems focused on making us not stop watching series. And we are not going to say no.

This Thursday the trailer for White Lines has been presented, a new series that will arrive on the platform on May 15 and has been created by Alex Pina, that is, the creator of La Casa de Papel.

Pina, who had previously gone through series such as Police or Los Hombres de Paco, has become an international benchmark with her producer Vancouver Media, which has led to this new project that mixes Anglo-Saxon and Spanish cast and crew. .

But what is White Lines about? The story is framed in Ibiza, when 20 years after his death the corpse of a well-known DJ appears. From there, you can imagine, non-stop thriller and several crazy beach parties.

Pina himself wrote this on Instagram when publicizing the project’s poster:

“This is the White Lines poster. In November 2017, Andy Harries, producer of The Crown, called us to write a series. He had seen Vis a Vis and was looking for a creative team in which to mix Spanish and British. He was looking to get there 700 million people, merging both cultures. A series in Spanish and English. With actors of both nationalities, almost an anthropological experiment. We did it and we cannot be more proud of the result.

A series about light, hedonism, summer, the playful part to which we all aspire and its decadent, dark and twisted reverse. Again energy, black comedy, extreme and eccentric characters. A very personal x-ray of the fauna of Ibiza vertebrated around the disappearance of a DJ 20 years ago “.

The cast of this new series will be led by Laura Haddock, Marta Milans, Nuno Lopes, Daniel Mays and Juan Diego Botto.