Xiaomi is one of the companies that best takes care of the software of its terminals, which Even if the time does not change the version of Android, they always usually update to the latest version of MIUI, the customization layer of the Chinese company, of which its latest version has just been presented: MIUI 12.

However, nobody is perfect, and despite the fact that the company has updated many of its devices to Android 10, such as the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S that I have around here, there are one of the company’s most powerful devices that has not yet been updated to Android 10, nor to MIUI 11, strange as it may seem. Xiaomi seems to have abandoned it, and, in our humble opinion, it is a pity.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G, the mobile that Xiaomi has abandoned at the software level

Xiaomi launched in early 2019 the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G, a version with 5G and with an updated processor of the Mi MIX 3, which we thought was wonderful, since it improved this terminal for a price not too superior. However, It seems that the terminal sales have been insufficient. So much so, that the company has decided to abandon it to its fate in terms of software, a somewhat strange decision by Xiaomi.

And, this terminal does not have Android 10 or MIUI 11, but it has the combination Android 9 + MIUI 110 inside, something that is exasperating its users, who have decided to create a Change initiative to ask the Chinese company to update the terminal. After all, better late than never.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G, technical sheet

Specifications Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

6.39-inch AMOLED display, FHD +, 19.5: 8 aspect ratio.



Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

RAM6 GB, 8 GB and 10 GB

Operating system Android 9.0 Pie under MIUI 10

Storage 128 GB or 256 GB not expandable by microSD

CamerasRear dual 12MP f / 1.8 + 12MP Frontal 24 and 2 megapixel f / 2.0 dual sensor

3200 mAh battery with QC 4+ fast charge

Others Rear Fingerprint Reader, 3D Face Unlock, NFC, USB Type-C

And, as you can see, it is a most powerful device, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and various options that start from 6 GB of RAM, and that they make this device perfectly capable of running any type of application, so it is not understood, except for its low sales, as they claim from Gizchina, that the company has decided to abandon this terminal to its fate.

It is true that in forums like XDA Developers you can find third-party ROMs that bring Android 10 to the terminal. But as always, It would be convenient for the manufacturer, who is ultimately responsible for doing so, to update the terminal to the latest version of Android, and, of course, MIUI, since it is one of the most powerful terminals that the company has in its catalog.

