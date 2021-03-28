This is the title of the third ‘Spider-Man’ movie

Spider-Man Returns to Marvel 1:21

(CNN) – Until this Wednesday, rumors about the title of the third Spider-Man movie had been a web of lies. But the truth has been revealed.

Tom Holland will swing into theaters in December in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Sony and Marvel confirmed.

The film will be the third installment in the Holland-starring franchise that also includes “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm – Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

Director Jon Watts, who directed the first two, returns for this film.

Earlier this week, Holland and other cast members, including Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, featured a series of bogus titles (such as “Spider-Man: Home Slice” and “Spider-Man: Phone Home”) on social media, which which sparked speculation that the official title would soon be revealed.

The film will be released on December 17, 2021.