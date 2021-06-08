This is the ‘third eye’, the safe walking accessory if you are a smartphone addict

Socially disabled, a growing number of digital consumers in Seoul decide to use a bionic third eye to avoid accidents.

Clairvoyance. Extra-sensory perceptions. Deep religious experiences of awakening. This is how the Third eye function in humans for millennia: a natural mechanism that we share to transcend the plane of earthly, everyday life. To see beyond.

Today, more than 8 thousand years after the concept was established as a mystical reference, a series of Korean developers want to implement it as a alternative to look at the physical environment. To solve the chain produced by smartphones, this cranial device registers the world to “save work” for the eyes, too busy checking notifications on social networks.

Without reaching any chakra

Let’s think about the following situation. A person has just received a notification while walking on the street. It doesn’t stop for unlock your cell phone screenInstead, keep walking while you figure out what it’s all about. Outside, there are people, noise, traffic. If you are not careful enough, you may colliding with someone, falling, or slipping. Worse still, they could run her over.

Under the principle of “personal safety” for those who may suffer such an accident, a South Korean industrial designer thought of a practical solution, observing how people in his country behave. He referred to them as “smartphone zombies” – a growing market not just in Asia, but in all the extension of the world.

The third eye of Paeng Min-wook not closely related to spiritual awakening. On the contrary, it has a single function: to prevent users from having accidents on the street, since they are constantly and obsessively looking at the screens of their cell phones. In this way, they will avoid physically injuring themselves while walking in the street, with the gaze fixed on your digital activity.

Third bionic eye: does it really solve something?

The third eye raised by Paeng does not solve any crisis. On the contrary, it feeds it. Provides consumers with more reasons to alienate themselves on the screens of the devices they bring with them, instead of helping them see the world literally with their own eyes.

Rather than being a channel for self-criticism, this bionic device fosters a culture of immediacy, which it completely annuls the contemplation of the physical, real space. Rather than being a tool to enhance the human experience, it seems more like an unnecessary catchphrase, hindering interpersonal relationships and it encloses the individual in an illusory and brittle capsule of digital consumption:

“This is the look of future humanity with three eyes,” said the inventor in an interview. “As we cannot take our eyes off smartphones, an additional eye will be necessary in the future.”

Rather than promoting people to face reality with their own physical abilities, Paeng proposes that they become socially disabled. The third eye that only invented itself more its consumers, since unable to look back at the world around them —Either because they find it threatening, or because they simply don’t know how to interact with him.

The technology is already being rolled out in Seoul. At the same time, other countries urge the population to resist the temptation of post-pandemic lockdown. These efforts are of little use if people are willing to spend money on devices with these characteristics. The Confinement is not only physical in the era of hyperconnectivity: it is also interpersonal.

