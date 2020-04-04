Samsung presented last February the series Galaxy S20, which was announced together with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, your new flip shell phone that we have already tried and that it can be purchased in two colors in Spain: black and purple. However, the flexible smartphone of the South Korean firm arrives in Thailand with an edition that is one of the best we have seen.

The Asian manufacturer has launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip SIRIVANNAVARI BANGKOK in Thailand, a special edition of its clamshell flip phone, which comes from a company collaboration with fashion brand Sirivannavari Bangkok. At the moment this model is only available in Thailand and can be purchased for $ 1,465 in exchange, and that stands out for showing some striking shades of purple and blue, and some crazy figures.

And that is where the main difference of this model of the Samsung folding phone lies, since this Galaxy Z Flip has the same features and specifications as the regular model. However, there is also another difference, and that is that this Thai version also incorporates a special protective case in its box and, as expected, it is also designed by the same fashion brand. On the other hand, the wallpaper also matches the shapes and figures that can be seen on the terminal case.

A special edition that is only available in Thailand

It should be noted that this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, despite be designed by a fashion firm, It is not a really striking edition when it comes to fashion, but it is one of the best editions that have been put on sale. It is not the first time that the technology giant has carried out this type of collaboration, since we have previously seen Samsung launch a Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars special edition.

As for the features of Samsung’s new clamshell foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip features a panel 6.7-inch Infinity-Flex Dynamic AMOLED and Full HD + resolution. All this, unfolded. However, when we close them we find a compact device, which has a tiny 1-inch Super AMOLED display and reminiscent of mobile phones from not so many years ago.

Inside, Samsung has opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor for its Z Flip, which is accompanied by the Adreno 640 GPU and a single version of 8 GB of RAM. As for the photographic section, the new Samsung folding also has a dual rear camera, formed by sensors of 12 megapixels. On the other hand, in the hole of its front it houses a 10 megapixel sensor. Its battery reaches up to 3,300 mAh and has a fast charge of 15W. A folding mobile that has nothing to do with the galaxy fold -the first folding of the South Korean firm-, since it completely and completely changes its concept.

