The test seeks to determine if a person can return to work without risk of getting coronavirus. (Free Press Photo: EFE)

Health authorities in England have given the green light to a test to determine whether a person has been infected with the coronavirus, even without symptoms, and has developed antibodies.

This blood test has been developed by the pharmaceutical company Roche and has now been approved for use by Public Health England, the administrative body in England that manages the National Health Service (NHS).

Health authorities have indicated that this test represents a “very positive development” in the fight against covid-19, which in the United Kingdom has already killed 33,186 people.

Until now, the authorities have expressed pessimism about this type of test, but now, after an evaluation, they consider that it offers possibilities to know if a person is immune.

The test has already been approved by medical regulators in the European Union (EU) and the United States, but the United Kingdom had to pass it.

The test is considered important to help lift the confinement restrictions for covid-19, as it will allow people with immunity to return to work with ease.

Experts from the Porton Down scientific center, located in Wiltshire (southern England), evaluated the test last week and, according to the Health, they concluded that it is “very specific” and allows to know immunity against the virus.

“This is a very positive development because a highly specific antibody test is a reliable marker of past infection,” said John Newton, national coordinator of the UK coronavirus testing program.

According to the media, Roche is in talks with the British Ministry of Health about the possible supply of the test in England, although it is expected that the other British autonomous regions – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – will do the same in their respective territories.

England began yesterday to lift some restrictions imposed by the covid-19 pandemic, such as staying longer outside the home or meeting a friend in the park, but always maintaining social distance.

These first steps apply only in England, as the other regions of the United Kingdom maintain the confinement, imposed at the end of last March.