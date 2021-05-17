This is the test developed in Spain to know if your pet has passed the covid

A veterinarian takes a sample from a dog (Photo: Mikhail Tereshchenko Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS)

More than a year after the pandemic, there are still many doubts about the role of pets in transmitting the virus. Owners of dogs, cats and other species continue to ask themselves questions such as whether their ‘friend’ can get it or how the covid affects different species.

A team of Aragonese researchers has tried to answer, at least, the first of these doubts with their project. The professor of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Zaragoza, María Dolores Pérez Cabrejas, heads a work that has developed a rapid test in animals. The test can be done in situ, without the need to go to a laboratory, which could facilitate and lower the cost of the process, of which all the details are not yet known.

These tests make it possible to immediately decide the veterinary treatment for the animal that has or has had the covid and to delve into its role in the transmission of the virus.

A need

The aim of the project was to develop specific tests for veterinary medicine, as has been urgently requested by the World Organization for Animal Health. Its operation is based on the detection of antibodies in those who have passed the infection.

The project, which has experimented with different formats, is the first multispecies rapid test for serological diagnosis in animals and can be done at the same point of care, in a few minutes. To validate their results, previously analyzed human and animal sera have been used, using an ELISA test on a multispecies plate.

The results obtained reveal that this immunochromatographic test allows detecting the presence of antibodies in humans and pets that had given a positive result. In addition, this tool makes it possible to monitor …

