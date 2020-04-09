It is a Model 3 made in China and that would be the most autonomous of the brand manufactured so far

Tesla continues looking to launch a electric car in which their autonomy does not represent any limitation for transfers. That is why you plan to launch a new Model 3which counts with 650 kilometers of autonomy150 more than the current model Long range, made in China according to sources consulted by Bloomberg.

Tesla currently maintains its main factory in Fremont, California in the United States, due to preventive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirusHowever, the Tesla factory located in Shanghai resumed operations on February 10, even before most of the competition.

This fact has represented for the factory in China, that the manufacturing capacity has increased, exceeding 3,000 cars per week, according to a statement from Tesla.

Although everything indicates that it could be a reality, the launch of this new Model 3 It is not yet confirmed, and there is also no information on the possibility that this new car will be available in the United States, Europe, Mexico and other markets outside of China.

The price of this new model with a larger battery would be 350,000 yuan, approximately one 45,600 euros or $ 50,000, before local incentives or discounts, although the price is not yet defined either.

