According to G2, technical SEO can be considered the basis for other aspects of SEO to be developed without problems, the fact that this element is well developed is undoubtedly crucial for any business with an Internet presence, which is why in this On this occasion we will see a series of points that must be fulfilled so that this SEO is implemented correctly and search engines can see it that way.

As highlighted by SEMRush, these are the sections of Technical SEO that your website must comply with in 2020 in order not to have problems in terms of indexing pages and positioning:

The first point in this technical SEO checklist highlights that having HTTPS is a known factor for positioning since 2014. Because of this there is no excuse for not using encryption on the site, if you do not have it, it is time to migrate to fulfill the point.

To confirm if you already have this element you just have to take a look at the URL in the browser you are using, there, before the address you should see these acronyms highlighted, or you should see a padlock, which is the symbol that represents to this aspect.

Check that there are no duplicate versions of your site in the Google index

As a second point, it is important to ensure that only the Google search engine is being allowed to create a version of your website.

As exemplified by the source, if you have these URLs:

https://www.domain.com

https://domain.com

http://www.domain.com

https://domain.com

You should know that they are all different versions of your website and that you should only highlight one, regardless of whether it is the version that has the triple w or the one that does not have it. Generally all sites use the variant that appears first, that of https://www.domain.com.

All other versions must use 301 redirect to get to the first link. If you want to verify this element, you only have to write each variant in the browser. If you are redirected then there are no problems, but if you notice that you can access different versions, you should generate the redirects as soon as possible.

Find and fix crawl errors

To comply with this section of technical SEO, you can use the tool known as Google Search Console.

Once there you can go to the coverage report, and see both errors and excluded pages, as well as those with warnings and those that are valid.

You need to take the time to resolve the marked errors and explore the cause of the excluded URLs in more detail.

Improve site speed

The speed of the sites has also become a key aspect for positioning. If your site takes time to load, you are offering a poor user experience.

As shared by the source, Google has recently confirmed an upcoming page experience update for 2021 that will focus even more on the user experience as a ranking factor. In this sense, it must be ensured that the loading speeds are as fast as possible.

Google also has a platform from which to check how fast the website is and the improvements that can be implemented to boost speed.

Repair broken internal and external links

Broken links are another sign that the site has a fairly poor user experience, no one wants to click on a link only to find out that it won’t take them to the page they expected to go to.

Perform an audit of your site to identify broken links and start repairing them as part of these technical SEO recommendations. Possibly you will have to update the URL or delete the link completely.

Find and repair HTTP links on HTTPS pages

If you have already migrated your site to HTTPS encryption, it is important that as part of technical SEO you repair the links that are still pending. Most sites migrated from HTTP to HTTPS quite a long time ago, but it’s still common to find that internal links point to HTTP pages, not the current version.

The source notes that even when a redirect is in place to send users to a new page, they are unnecessary, and you should aim to update them as soon as possible.

If it is only a small number of links that present this detail, you can update them manually from your CMS, but without the amount, you will need to update the page templates or do a search and replace in the database. This is a topic with which you must go to the developer.

Make sure your site is mobile-friendly

Another factor that is known to be key to future positioning is how friendly the pages are to be viewed from mobile devices.

This is another point of technical SEO that can be easy to complete, Google also has a platform to test how friendly your site is with devices.

Use a URL structure that is SEO-friendly

Speaking of being friendly, the structure of your URL should also be so as this makes it easier for search engines to crawl pages and understand what they are about. Your URLs must be simple and descriptive.

Consider using words and hyphenating them in URLs (not underscore), and try to make URLs as short as possible, according to research reported by the source, short URLs tend to rank higher.

In relation to this point of technical SEO, you should know that as Google continues to build a more semantic website, the structured data markup becomes increasingly valuable.

If your site doesn’t use structured data yet, it should now. According to the source, Structured Data helps organic listings stand out on search results pages.

Check the page depth on your site

Regarding this point, the source points out that ideally, no page should be more than 3 advertising clicks. If this is the case, there is a clear signal that work needs to be done on the site structure to reduce clicks.

Consider that the deeper a page is, the less likely it is that users or search engines will find it.

Check temporary redirects 302

It is quite common to find used 302 redirects instead of 301, and although Google has confirmed that 302s pass the PageRank, the fact is that if a 302 redirect is not expected to be removed at some point in the future, it should be upgraded to a 301 Consider what you have running and what will happen to them.

Find and repair redirect chains and loops

Finally, to complete this technical SEO checklist, you must make sure that your site did not send users or search engines through multiple redirects or that they create loops.

To put it simply, redirects should go from page A to page B.

By auditing your site you can find the existing problems in this section and you can proceed to solve it.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299