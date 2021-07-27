This is the teaser trailer of the new Pedro Almodóvar

The film hits theaters September 10The film will open the Venice festival next September 1st

Seven days ago we knew the happy news that ‘Parallel Mothers’, the new Pedro Almodovar, will be the opening film, in competition, of the next edition of the 78 Venice Film Festival next September 1. Now we have the teaser official movie trailer.

With this new film, the filmmaker returns to the female universe, to motherhood and family. The film has a magnificent cast in which Penelope Cruz, Milena Smit Y Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, they play the three mothers in the story, while Israel Elejalde brings to life the main male character. They complete this cast Juliet Serrano Y Rossy from Palma.

Two women, Janis and Ana, meet in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. They are both single and accidentally got pregnant. Janis, middle-aged, has no regrets and in the hours before the delivery she is full; the other, Ana, is a teenager and is scared, sorry and traumatized. Janis tries to cheer her up as they sleepwalk through the hospital corridor. The few words that cross in those hours will create a very close bond between the two, which chance will take care of developing and complicating in such a resounding way that it will change the lives of both.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Produced by El Deseo, with the participation of RTVE and Netflix, its distribution in cinemas throughout Spain from next September 10 will be carried out again by Sony Pictures Entertainment Iberia.

The film will be released September 10.

Sony Pictures Entertainment Iberia

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io