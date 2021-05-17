This is the tallest statue in the world, almost three times the height of the Statue of Liberty | Life

A new giant stands on the banks of the Narmada River in India. It’s called the Statue of Unity, and it’s the tallest in the world.

The reasons why giant statues are erected in the world are usually political or religious. Most represent gods, prophets, or abstract concepts such as Liberty or Justice.

Less common is seeing how the statue of a politician becomes the tallest in the world, making the Statue of Liberty look like a child barely reaching to hold the father’s hand.

Is named State of Unity, the Statue of Unity, and it is about the unifier of India Sardar Patel. With their 182 meters highIt is the highest in the world. You can see it, in all its splendor, in this video:

As expected, he has not been able to avoid the controversy. Has cost $ 430 million and four years of work, in a country with huge pockets of poverty. It also has a strong political content that not everyone liked.

The tallest statue in the world is dedicated to Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel, better known as Sardar patel, one of the architects of the independence of India and a key figure in the unification of the country.

It has been promoted by the ruling Nationalist party, as a personal project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His party argues that the key figure in the creation of India as a country was Sardar Patel, not Sri Nehru, who became India’s prime minister after independence, and his dynasty has ruled the country for decades.

As we see in this image, even adding the pedestals (the one of the Statue of Liberty is huge), the Statue of Unity surpasses the Buddha of the Spring Temple, in China:

It was officially inaugurated a little over a year ago, and it is now possible to visit it and climb to the top. It is located on the Narmada River, near the city of Rajpipla, in India.

Some curious facts about the Statue of Unity

You can go up to the chest of the statue in an elevator that reaches 153 meters in height. The viewpoint has a capacity of 200 people The iron used in the statue comes from agricultural tools donated by farmers around the country It is capable of withstanding winds of up to 60 meters per second, earthquakes and vibrations 22,500 metric tons of cement The Indian government estimates that the tourism the statue will attract will create 15,000 jobs