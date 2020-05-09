The gap between laptops and portable devices narrows with each new generation of gadgets that comes on the market. Specifically, the equipment of the tablets of recent years allows them to be used perfectly as laptops, with the advantage that they are lighter and all have a touch screen. The only thing that is necessary, in many cases, to implement them as a personal computer is to have an adequate support that facilitates the placement of the screen.

Although many tablet covers offer the possibility of keeping the screen at a fixed angle, they are still accessories that are not very stable and with a height that is hardly ergonomic. Therefore, an excellent alternative is universal holder for Lamicall brand tablets, which in addition to its striking design, boasts a excellent valuation by over 14,000 customers on Amazon: 4.8 stars out of five.

Adjustable hinge and cable opening

With a height 13.5 cmThis stand allows the tablet to be placed at a perfect height for the view on any desktop or surface. To this is added its central hinge, which can be adjusted in a angle up to 180 degrees to find the most suitable position for most situations. In addition, to prevent the cable of the tablet from getting in the way while you work, it has a rear opening to keep it in place and even be able to charge it while you use it.

These are some of the characteristics that the client Juan has valued positively in his review: “It has adjustable mobility to adjust its inclination, with a fixation that is robust enough not to fear a sudden change in angle that could hinder the viewing of the device.” Also, it considers very useful “the detail of the opening in the form of a circle that facilitates the passage of the charging cable.”

Stable and non-slip body

Build in aluminium alloy, the support has a good stability to avoid falls or excessive vibrations. its low center of gravity provides security, while both the tabs that hold the tablet and the underside of the base have rubber to prevent slipping involuntary that put your device at risk.

“At first I thought it could be unstable due to its center of gravity,” writes another user on Amazon, “but not at all: it has not fallen even once and prevents any liquid from, for example, getting the tablet wet.” For its part, another buyer emphasizes that “its contraction is solid and beautiful” and that “it has non-slip rubber at its base to give stability.”

Universal compatibility and refined design

The Lamicall support is compatible with practically all tablets, since it adjusts to 5 to 13 inch devices, even if used with protective covers. As examples, the cases of users Ricky Fernández and David Fernández, who use it perfectly for a 12.9-inch iPad and a Samsung tablet, respectively.

Inspired by the core of Apple’s iMac computers, the refined design This support is another of its strong points. The minimalist and modern appearance It will make your tablet gain presence wherever you use it. “To emphasize that it is a product made of metal and oozes quality. Give an iMac touch to your iPad ”, highlights the client Torres.

