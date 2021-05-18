This is the syndrome that appears in ‘The Innocent’, the hit of Netflix

Since its premiere, El Inocente has been placed in the top 10 of the Netflix series more views. And, at the moment, it does not seem that he is going to leave his post. Has it all. Suspense, action, a cast of actors with big names in Spanish cinema … Science, the truth is that it doesn’t have much, but there is a concept out there. In fact, if you have seen it, it is possible that the term SIA sounds like something more than the singer to you. It is the acronym for Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome, a genetic condition that becomes an important part of the plot as the web of mysterious crimes unravels.

Although the story is totally fictitious, the syndrome does exist. In fact, it is as it is told in the series, although few words are used to describe it. Therefore, if you are curious to know more about the subject, we invite you to read this article in which we tell you a little more about AIS, from its genetic transmission to its symptoms.

The syndrome that appears in ‘The innocent’

When a sperm fertilizes an egg, the latter will provide the zygote with an X chromosome, since they are the only ones sex chromosomes that has. However, the sperm can carry an X or a Y chromosome. This means that the final result is XX (female) or XY (male).

There are different degrees of the syndrome

From that moment on, the sexual organs, also known as gonads, will be undifferentiated. That is, there will be no differences between individuals XX and XY. However, from the seventh week of gestation, the first changes do begin to occur in response to the SRY gene, contained in the Y chromosome. This promotes the development of the testicles; which, for the moment, remain in the womb, without descending. Yes, they can already secrete a type of hormones, called androgens, responsible for the continuation of male sexual development. However, in people with AIS their cells do not respond to the commands of these hormones. Therefore, the testicles do not descend and that development does not continue.

Neither ovaries nor uterus form, but that is something that is not seen until an ultrasound is performed. They do have a vagina; therefore, when they are born, they are taken as XX babies. Normally, they are not aware of what is happening to them until, after puberty, they do not have the menstruation.

In any case, it is important to note that there are three degrees of this syndrome. Can be full, as the case of the girl who appears in The Innocent. She had breasts, vagina, hips and, in general, a feminine appearance. However, it is mentioned that she could not have children. And she couldn’t precisely because of that, because she didn’t have a uterus or ovaries.

On the other hand, there is the Partial AIS, in which male or female organs predominate, but there is a certain existence of the rest. Finally, there is the mild androgen insensitivity syndrome, in which typical male external genitalia are observed.

How is it transmitted?

The AIS that appears in El Inocente is a genetic syndrome known as X-linked. This means that the gene that produces it is on this sex chromosome. As for its inheritance, it is recessive. But what does this mean?

As we already know, chromosomes humans are arranged in pairs. Each carries one of two variants of a gene, called alleles. And they are combined in different ways, depending on whether your heritage is recessive or dominant. If it is recessive, two identical copies will be necessary for the attribute whose information they contain to manifest. On the other hand, if the other chromosome contains the dominant allele, as its name suggests, it will impose its content. If the pair of chromosomes in question is that of the sex chromosomes, things change a bit.

Heredity is similar to color blindness

For example, if a disease is X-linked and recessive, all XY individuals will be sick. Why? Because there is only one X chromosome, so there will be no other that will be imposed on it. On the other hand, if we are dealing with an XX individual, only those in which the other X also has the gene in question will be sick.

It is, for example, the reason why there are less color blind than color blind. The disease is linked to sex and is inherited recessive. A colorblind woman must have both of her X chromosomes affected. When it comes to having offspring, if he has a son, he will be color-blind yes or yes, since she will pass one of those two affected chromosomes to him and the father will give him his Y. On the other hand, if he has a daughter, when the father gives him a chromosome X, the father must necessarily be color blind to transmit color blindness. If not, her healthy X will prevail over the affected one from the mother and the girl will not be color blind. Yes, it will be carrier, so in the future she could have color blind children.

Going back to the Netflix series, the SIA we heard about in The innocent it is transmitted exactly the same. In addition, since it only affects XY individuals, upon receiving that affected X, everyone will have the syndrome. An XX woman can be a carrier and, therefore, not have AIS and be fully fertile, with the possibility of transmitting it to her offspring.

Finally, it is important to note that when we speak of male or female during embryonic development we are referring to biological sex. It has nothing to do with men or women; since, as we know, there are men with sexual organs such as the uterus or ovaries and women with a penis and testicles. It was not the case with the character of The Innocent, but it is something worth remembering.

