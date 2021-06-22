This is the strategy that Microsoft intends to follow with the new Windows 11 | Technology

It appears that Microsoft will follow a continuity policy when it comes to releasing updates for the new Windows 11.

What is no longer a secret is that this next June 24 Microsoft will present the new generation of Windows, presumably Windows 11, and that in addition to an impressive design change to adapt to the new times, it will also include certain features such as third-party widgets. In any case, there is something that will not change compared to Windows 10: the general update schedule.

And it is that as has been announced in the last hours, Microsoft is going to bet on two major updates to Windows 11 a year, one during spring and one in fall, along with the characteristic insider program.

Now we have clearer Microsoft’s roadmap for Windows 11, both for 2021 and 2022, and that is, according to what has been leaked Albacore, Windows 11 will be divided into two development branches as co_release (build 22000) and co_refresh (build 221XX). The first one is ready, and it will be the version that we can enjoy in a few weeks, while the second compilation will arrive in the fall.

The Windows 11 development timeline is a bit convoluted and a little difficult to explain purely through text. I put together a visual that describes significant development events which should hopefully clarify where we are now. pic.twitter.com/7HTebMD3L8 – Albacore (@thebookisclosed) June 21, 2021

But there are already plans for 2022, and those of Redmond they would be working on the development branch called Nickel on 223XX builds that are currently in internal testing, and presumably hitting the Insider show at the end of the year.

The user should not see changes in this regard regarding the regularity of updates, both cumulative and also the two general ones of the year.

In the end Windows 11 will be a direct continuity of the current operating system, with changes that presumably will not be as drastic as those seen back in time, as when we went from Windows 7 to Windows 10, for example.