this is the strategy of this brand to achieve it

At this point, no one doubts that electric vehicles they are going to colonize the automotive industry during this decade. All manufacturers are facing this transition, although some are implementing it with more agility than others.

This is the climate in which Renault has just released your electrification strategy, and it has done so by talking about sales figures, its battery technologies, and also the platforms that this French brand has set up to reinforce its commitment to the electric car.

The first figure that you have released during your event is a declaration of intent: 90% of cars that this brand plans to sell in 2030 will be electric. To make this possible, it will manufacture more than 400,000 electric vehicles a year between now and 2025, as well as a million electric motors that will be used by both pure electric cars and hybrids.

Renault plans to manufacture more than 400,000 electric vehicles per year between now and 2025, and no less than a million electric motors

In addition, those responsible for this company have ensured that the pillars of its production capacity are the factories it has in the French cities of Ruitz, Douai and Maubeuge.

These factories are already prepared to face the current and future demand for electric cars, and will be supported by the gigafactory of batteries based in Douai, which will have a production capacity, always according to Renault, of 9 GWh in 2024, and which it foresees reach the 24 GWh in 2030.

The French brand has ensured that it has established strategic alliances you need to supply yourself with everything you need to reach this production volume, including batteries and state-of-the-art electric motors.

Renault assures that from 2025 it will be the first vehicle manufacturer capable of producing axial-flow electric motors on a large scale, which promise to be more compact, economical, powerful and lighter than conventional ones. Why does an electric car have less autonomy than advertised

Now they send the batteries with NMC cathode; in the future, solid state

During the event, Renault managers have confessed that the experience they have accumulated for the last ten years producing electric cars invites you to face the future with optimism.

In fact, the first commercial version of the Zoe hit showrooms in 2013, so it’s clear that Zoe’s engineers are not newbies in this area. In any case, the technology applied to batteries is in the center of your strategy, as expected.

One of their most interesting forecasts is that they plan to develop battery technology enough to cut its cost of production in half over the next decade. This purpose is very important because the battery carries no less than 40% of the total cost of electric cars.

In addition, this brand is confident that its manufacturing capacity will allow it to produce one million electric vehicles in 2025, and its alliance with LG Chemical to master cell chemistry, again according to Renault’s own forecast, will help it lower the cost of batteries to less than $ 100 per kilowatt hour (kWh) that same year. .

The batteries that Renault is currently using use an NMC type cathode (so called because it combines nickel, manganese and cobalt) because, according to this brand, they have the best electrochemical properties.

These batteries offer us the highest efficiency and the slowest degradation that current technology allows to manufacture on a large scale, but at the end of this decade Renault plans to have its own solid state batteries with ASSB cells (All-solid-state batteries).

These are the characteristics that, on paper, make solid state batteries so attractive:

Its energy density is significantly higher than that offered by lithium ion batteries. Solid state ones touch 500 Wh / kg, while those of lithium ions are below 300 Wh / kg. The increase in energy density should have a direct impact on the autonomy of electric vehicles, which will be delayed between 20 and 50%. The battery charge will be up to six times faster, so in just 15 minutes it will be possible to bring a completely discharged battery to 80% of the total charge. Its lifespan it will be longer thanks to the elimination of capacity loss caused by anode degradation. Solid state batteries should be more stable and secure than lithium-ion batteries because solid spacer elements cannot ignite. Their production it will be cheaper and they will have a lesser impact on the final price of electric cars.

Two platforms to reinforce its commitment to the electric car: CMF-EV and CMF-BEV

Renault has developed together with Nissan and Mitsubishi, which are its main strategic partners, two different platforms that will allow you to deploy your next portfolio of electric cars. One of them is called CMF-EV (Common Module Family-Electric Vehicles), and the second CMF-BEV.

The first is a modular platform that, according to this brand, guarantees high habitability, reduces noise inside the passenger compartment by up to 50%, weighs 100 kg less than its current platform, its production is cheaper and allows batteries to be installed. finer. This is the platform that Renault will use in its most ambitious electric cars, such as the electric MeganE, which will have a range of 450 km in WLTP cycle.

The CMF-BEV platform will be used by the most affordable electric cars of this brand, such as the electric Renault 5 that you can see in the foreground in the cover photo of this article (the other vehicle is the MeganE). Producing this platform is 33% cheaper They have to build the CMF-B platform, which is the one used by their current mid-size vehicles.

In addition, according to this manufacturer, this base reduces noise inside the cabin, ensures optimal road behavior and will allow the cars that will use it to give us a WLTP autonomy. up to 400 km. Renault’s strategy on wallpaper is fine, but above all it reminds us that the future belongs to the electric car. Let us trust that all manufacturers will strive to come up with the most popular solutions possible.