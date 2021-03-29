This is the strategy of the ‘Catalan NASA’ to make its foray into space

It is half the size of a shoebox and took off into low orbit on Monday, March 22, from Kazakhstan. Enxaneta is the first nanosatellite sent into space by the Generalitat de Catalunya within its NewSpace strategy. At the end of this year or the beginning of next year, another Catalan NASA satellite will go into space. What else can we expect from the NewSpace strategy?

Actually, the Catalan NASA has nothing, but that is how the NewSpace strategy has been baptized. Although the reality is that the Generalitat de Catalunya intends with this maneuver “Promote the development of a new industry linked to nanosatellites and that takes advantage of the talent we generate”, explains from the other side of the telephone line Daniel Marco, general director of innovation and digital economy of the Generalitat. “We have universities with very powerful aerospace studies and the problem that most of the talents go to work abroad because here you couldn’t. And thanks to the NewSpace strategy, we can take advantage of the fact that all the talent we generate can revert to the industry and that we have companies that hire them, ”they say.

Enxaneta

The Enxaneta is a three-unit cubesat (10x10x30 cm) and weighs less than 10 kilos. It has small wings on which the solar panels are located, from which it feeds. It has a polar orbit, that is, it passes through both poles and travels at 25,000 kilometers / hour, that is, 7 kilometers / second. It goes around the entire Earth every 90 minutes. It is a satellite that improve internet connectivity and provide 5G coverage, although it will not begin to be operational until about three or four weeks after the launch.

Enxaneta has been developed in just 3 months

Enxaneta’s development has been in charge of the Open Cosmos and Sateliot companies and it has been only three months, since they already had the necessary technology to do so, that is, the pieces have not had to be made to measure as with missions of the European Space Agency (ESA, for its acronym in English) or NASA, as Marco has pointed out several times. While these missions can take up to ten years to develop, the same does not happen with nanosatellites. Enxaneta it will be operational for three or four years before its renewal. In addition, it is located 500 kilometers from the Earth’s surface, unlike geostationary satellites, which operate at about 35,000 km.

Social interest

On the other hand, it has also generated social interest: “Almost everyone is talking about Enxaneta”, Marco has pointed out. And in large part it has been due to the fact that the Generalitat has wanted to involve society. For instance, the name has been chosen by the children catalans He has through a program for them that is broadcast on TV3. «The program seeks, among other things, to create technological vocations. To motivate the children to get to know the world of space, we had them name it. And thanks to the name, Enxaneta, that more social impact has been created a bit. The name has arrived en masse, “he says.

«La Enxaneta is the boy or girl who stands at the highest part of castellets and raises their hand. They are generally girls, as they weigh less, “said the director over the phone. The name fits very well with the cubesat since “it is small, it goes into space and it has been a way for it to connect with the people of Catalonia.”

NewSpace Strategy

Archive image of a NASA cubesat

The NewSpace strategy is not just about sending Enxaneta into space. At the end of this year or the beginning of next year, another cubesat will be ready and about to go into space. In this second case, it will be a terrestrial observation nanosatellite.

To boost the industry and prevent the flight of talents, the NewSpace strategy is based on three axes on which the Government can bet: «Develop an innovative public procurement instrument investment in missions with a certain risk, which is what we have done with the Enxaneta nanosatellites: we invest in contracting services that use these types of satellites, “he says. «The second axis is continue betting on research and development uniting the capabilities that we have in space, but above all with digital capabilities. Artificial intelligence, mainly ». The third axis deals with «join forces of the entire ecosystem. In other words, “to create an alliance with all the agents, that is why the Chamber of Commerce, the Universities, the business sector, public entities and users are involved.”

Enxaneta is the first phase of the first objective of the NewSpace Strategy, there will be a second satellite

All this began two years ago, although it was not approved until October 2020. While a working group was dedicated to the development of the NewSpace strategy in a more general way; they also proposed key goals on the table. The first, divided into two phases: the first, launching Enxaneta and, the second, a terrestrial observation satellite.

Create industry

«The objective of the Generalitat it is not launching satellites to offer services but there is an industry and in the long term we only have to contract services to companies. Therefore, this concept of public purchase of investment in missions with a certain risk – although in this case the technology is quite mature and there is not so much risk – were our intentions, ”says Marco.

‘We want to have a small constellation of six nanosatellites in space. The total budget is 18 million euros, ”says Marco. For example, the development of Enxaneta has been, launch included, 500,000 thousand euros. The second cubesat, the ground observation one, will be twice as large and will cost around 1.2 million euros. “In the next four years we will have this small constellation underway, but we hope that with the cooperation of the companies it will increase and that more services will be offered that will complement each other,” he adds.

Engine control and test center

In addition, there are other two areas of work, according to Marco. On the one hand, the ground station, which is the place where all the data from the nanosatellites will be collected. “It is in the Monsec, where we also have an observatory, in the north of Catalonia. There we will deploy more antennas and the control center for monitoring and tracking satellites«.

The other scope of work will be developed at Alguaire airport, in Lleida. «At this airport we want to develop a business center for this new industry and we will have a test center for smaller rocket propulsion enginesNot for the Soyuz, for example. There will be no vertical launches of nanosatellites, that’s what spaceports are for, like the one at Kurú in French Guiana. “Pangea will be the first company to test its propulsion engines in Alguaire,” he says.

So, Catalonia wants to specialize, in part, in the development of nanosatellites, an industry that appears to be on the rise. Despite the initial investment, a good technology industry will prevent people with scientific and technological vocations from having to go abroad to work. In short, investment in science, technology and innovation is always good news.

