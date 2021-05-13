This is the strangest Ford Explorer in the world

Enlarge

Social networks reveal wonderful things and things … well, like this Ford Explorer tuned in the style of a truck.

The Reddit social network is not very popular in our country, although in the United States it does have a large crowd of followers. And it is there, on Reddit, where we have discovered what may be the most peculiar Ford Explorer on the planet.

The Ford Explorer is one of the most popular SUVs in the world, which was sold again in our country a year ago, after more than 20 years of absence. This large model (around 5 meters long and capable of accommodating 7 occupants) and rugged appearance has been commercialized again in our borders equipped with a PHEV variant.

Thus, the 363 CV of the 3.0 V6 Ecoboost turbocharged is associated with the 102 CV of an electric motor for generate 457 hp and a barbaric maximum torque: 84.2 mkg. The electric combination, which gives it more than 40 kilometers of 100 × 100 electric autonomy, allows it to have the Zero label of the DGT and, therefore, access the city centers with restrictions and not pay at the parking meters.

This giant Ford Explorer occupies two parking spaces

As we say, the Explorer It's awesome enough out of the box, but not for an American driver that has been sighted recently.

2 photos As we say, the Explorer It’s awesome enough out of the box, but not for an American driver that has been sighted recently.

Enlarge

It has been in a parking lot of the Walmart department store and in the photos uploaded to Reddit we can see an Explorer so intensely modified which is very different from the vehicle that left the factory.

For starters, this Explorer appears to be seated on the chassis of a Freightliner semi truck, as evidenced by its unique front end and massive wheels and tires.

Precisely, although the front wheels are more or less in the same position as they would be in a conventional Explorer, the rear ones are located half a meter beyond the Ford tailgate, supporting a added cargo area that, we understand, that the owner of the Explorer comes with pearls to transport whatever.

Although we do not know the dimensions of this modified Explorer, the photos already give us a clue: occupy two parking spaces online in the Walmart parking lot, almost like a large delivery truck.