Rubén Fernández and Andrés Navarro are two young men with 20 and 23 years of age from Valladolid and Puçol (València). Despite the distance, there is something that has linked them right now: their curiosity about Swift, the programming language that Apple launched at WWDC14, six years ago. Thanks to her and her work, this year they have been the two Spanish winners of the WWDC20 Swift Student Challenge. Ruben started programming on Swift shortly after it was presented. At that time he had no programming experience, but as he himself tells us “I was encouraged to see that it was a programming language with a relatively simple learning curve and that it promised to be an important language in the future”. And he launched aa for it: “my first beginnings in programming were with some simple online courses and later I opted for quality technical books such as Learning Swift by Julio César Muñoz” – our partner in Applesphere – “or some others by Ray Wenderlich.”

Andrés read an article in Applesfera where we were talking about the Apple Developer Academy in Naples: he took the exam and was part of the 2018-2019 academic year

Andrew He started programming more or less at the same age, about 12 years old. He was interested in how web pages were made so he learned self-taught HTML, CSS, JavaScript, PHP and Python but it was with Swift when he was drawn to the world of app development. He also confesses to me that Applesfera helped him to launch into the development world “at that time I did some basic courses in Swift’s Udemy and about the year 2018 I read an article of yours that spoke of the Apple Developer Academy in Naples. I took the exam and the tests and I was part of the Academy in the academic year 2018-2019. The truth was a very good experience for all the people I met and what I learned. ”

Photo from the Apple Developer Academy in Naples, with one of the groups Andrés was part of: they created an app to make a fairer voting system using a preference voting algorithm. He is second on the right.

The idea that Apple proposed for this Swift Student Challenge was to create an interactive Swift playground it could be tested in three minutes. You could add graphics, sound and anything but one of the requirements was that it didn’t require an Internet connection to work – and that will not exceed 25MB in size. “I opted to make a project relatively simple but that used the” power “of the latest technologies that Apple presented at the last WWDC, specifically SwiftUI, in addition to Combine in some parts.”

The way in which designed the code it was also important and valuable for the jury, as Rubén tells me “The project consisted of a form written in SwiftUI that could be easily reusable and extensible, so to have any option to win the code quality prevailed over impressive functionality Drawing on my prior knowledge in software development, I put a lot of emphasis on modularized (component-based) code, well structured, and using design patterns so that functionality could be easily expanded. “

Andrés oriented his project to something more visual, with story included: it was an astronaut who had to get to Pluto but who encountered some problems along the way that the user has to solve “What I had in mind was that it be a bit similar to the learning curve. Because when someone You are learning new things, especially if you are self-taught, at first it may seem or seem simple, but the more you know the more problems that may arise. And that’s when a friend or colleague who has already gone down that road comes in and lend a hand so you can continue learning and improving. The project was thought to be submitted to the contest. “

Those difficulties to overcome go through customizing the astronaut, operating the radar to see nearby planets or going to the next world, among others. Andrés wanted to use Swift’s potential to represent him “The project itself is a simple thing, but I thought of it that way because I wanted to learn SpriteKit which was one of the technologies that I hadn’t been able to experiment with yet. And well, in the Swift Challenge I saw that it could be a good opportunity to investigate and experiment with this technology that has a lot of potential when it comes to making games or, in this case, telling stories in a visual way. “

Awarded by Apple

The moment of receive the news That the winners had followed was also curious. Rubén had to reread the result several times from an email that he received at 18:05, but that did not specify if he had won or not. “Just as I was going to check it out, I received a message from a group of participants from a person who had not been the winner. I went to check it on the web and read that, yes, my playground had been selected for the WWDC20 Swift Student Challenge. I hardly believed it. “

Andrés finds it very gratifying that his work has been valued among all the other participants: “Up to 350 students from all over the world are selected … Although it is true that this year due to the extraordinary circumstances we are experiencing I have been left with the thorn of not being able to experience WWDC in all its splendor traveling to the USA to participate in person like other years. ” Rubén does not rule out that perhaps next year, Apple will surprise them with that invitation (I wouldn’t be surprised either). “The award we have received has been a jacket, pins, and developer membership for 1 year.” As a curiosity, Rubén confesses that the exclusive jacket they have received was valued at $ 222.93 through customs, which of course was borne by the company.

The expectations of both for WWDC20 At the level of presentations, the announcement of the future Apple Silicon was fulfilled, as well as improvements in SwiftUI that still has only one year to live and a long way to go, as Rubén tells me. In addition to all this, Andrés also considers the App Clips to be very interesting because of the ease of use they offer. do specific actions without having to download the entire app. “

Your apps as creators

Andrés is in right now studying Computer Engineering at the Jaume I University of Castellón and works part-time for Atlabs, a mobile agency located in El Vendrell, Tarragona. “Right now I don’t have any app available in the Store. Although on July 1 from Atlabs we have scheduled the departure of Vinux, a Duolingo-style app to learn about the world of wine. On the other hand, I have a project called PadelStars that Years ago it was like a social network for paddle players where you recorded the result of your game and your level was regulated according to the games won / lost and according to what levels you played, but now we have changed the vision and I am updating version 2.0 with mobile apps with some improvements such as integration with different clubs to reserve tracks directly from the app. ”

Rubén already has experience creating apps on the App Store: “each project is a unique opportunity to learn something new”

Rubén is already finishing his degree and has a little more experience creating apps, since he has several published on the App Store. He confesses that his goal is to continue publishing applications to learn new things “Each project is a unique opportunity to learn something new.” And he is quite right, since his apps are very different from each other. For example we have Price Luz España a simple free application that allows you to see the cost of electricity per hour for those who have a regulated rate. “Very useful also for those who have an electric car, since they will know the time to start charging so that it is cheaper.”

With IPTV Player we will find a IPTV list manager to set up watching TV from any device. As a curiosity, this app is installed for example on Apple TVs in the rooms of the Cetina hotel in Seville. It also has The Other Contacts 3, a alternative contact book to that of the iPhone that isolates them from the suggestions of the main social networks – ideal for keeping contacts of companies that the iPhone will continue to recognize. Finally, InfoDGT is a fairly popular alternative to the official website that is not very well adapted to mobile devices – with real-time traffic information, as well as the price of fuel at any gas station in Spain.

Anyone can start programming in Swift without experience: we just need to download Swift Playgrounds and start exploring

Other of its apps are Voice2Text, a simple utility to convert voice messages that we can receive by WhatsApp to text and a recently launched one: PocketCIMA, mainly oriented to doctors and pharmacists but it can also be useful to more people “It allows to consult information about medicines as well as to know if they have supply problems or the sale price. Also scan the code that appears in the medicine box to create a kind of inventory of those you have and automatically get the expiration date. ”

It has been a real pleasure to meet the story of these two young developers, with so much passion and future in front. Their stories can inspire us even though we have never written a single line of code. You don’t need experienceDo you dare to try? Just download the free Swift Playgrounds app for iPad or Mac, and start exploring the world of development in a fun and guided way, with real code. Try it and enjoy! Who knows? Maybe one of you could be the protagonist of this article next year for WWDC21 …