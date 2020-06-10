Thursday March 5, 2020, during the Spotify Awards ceremony in Mexico City, Julieta Venegas took the stage of the National Auditorium with several music figures in Mexico and Latin America such as Tessa Ia and Daniela Spalla, to interpret “Women”.

This is one protest song written by Venegas and inspired by the feminist movements that have arisen for some years in our country to fight against gender-based violence against women. The song was performed live three days before the mega-march in which thousands of women (some groups were mixed) gathered to ask to stop killing them for the simple fact of being women and to demand justice for those who are no longer here.

The song came at a time when femicides are counted by 11 a day and are silenced by the authorities. that promote a system of violence against women. The moment was powerful, and now, “Mujeres” and its message are enhanced with the reinterpretation of the song together with the Tukyo’m ët xuxp Philharmonic Band of San Pedro and San Pablo Ayutla from the state of Oaxaca, which is made up mostly of boys and girls.

Julieta Venegas made a new version of this song, but it was not the only one. Together with the Tukyo’m ët xuxp Philharmonic Band, one of the most important parts of the community, a recording of one of Juliet’s best-known songs, “Andamos huyendo” was made. of 1997.

In an interview with #SopitasXAireLibre, Julieta Venegas told us the story behind these collaborations, and precisely “Women” and “We are fleeing” were chosen not only because of the credits (issues with the record label), but also because the lyrics are social, they are a current message. “The otherness persecuted in our country. The feeling of not being able to rest, “said the singer.

“Andamos fleeing” is more than 10 years old while “Women” is a recent creation, which gave it in both cases, the possibility to Julieta Venegas of being able to transfer the royalties of reproduction and sales to the community.

These recordings with the Tukyo’m ët xuxp Philharmonic Band are a bigger project. In December 2019, most of the instruments of this band made up of indigenous boys and girls from the Sierra Mixe in Oaxaca were stolen. More than 30 instruments were given to the boys and girls to return to their musical activities.

However, The musical community in Mexico also participated not only in the return of instruments, but also in presenting the work of these musician boys and girls. And this is when the name of Julieta Venegas enters, who came to this project through Lynn Fainchtein, the mind behind everything and who proposed Juliet to make the recordings.

Lynn is a producer and music supervisor for major productions such as Alfonso Cuarón’s ROMA and Dark, the original Netflix series. She along with Venegas herself, Camilo Froideval and Dan Zlotnik, were in charge of the production. Other artists who participated in this project, is photographer Yvonne Venegas, sister of the singer.

The songs, both “Andamos huyendo” and “Mujeres”, in the company of the Tukyo’m ët xuxp Philharmonic Band of San Pedro and San Pablo Ayutla, are now available on streaming platforms and on Julieta Venegas’ YouTube channel. where there are videos of the recordings and you can see the boys and girls with their instruments under the direction of Zlotnik.

Here we leave the interview we had with Julieta Venegas for #SopitasXAireLibre: