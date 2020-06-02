We certainly couldn’t understand rock without the guitarists, those musicians who have fallen in love with the sound that comes out when their technical skills are combined with a guitar. Although the credit is entirely theirs, we cannot deny that instruments are also part of history, since at the end of all the lyre became an image to represent this genre that conquered the world.

In 1952, the musician Les Paul completely changed the way this instrument was viewed, because in that year he showed the guitar that bears his name together with the Gibson brand. Shortly after, Leo Fender would do the same with two models that became the most used by all guitarists, the Telecaster and the Stratocaster., beginning the golden age of the genre and providing musicians with weapons to create epic hymns.

That is why here we will remember the history of some of the most famous guitars that completely changed the history of rock, either for the shape or sound they gave the performer, or for having behind it something that made them completely unique:

Hendrix’s Stratocaster caught on

Monterey, California, 1967. Summer of Love. The Who, Janis Joplin, Otis Redding, Ravi Shankar … and him. The one who is probably the best guitarist of all time made one of his most remembered performances of all time that day.. And surely those who had the opportunity to witness it would never forget it.

Apparently motivated by LSD, Hendrix concluded his vibrant performance by sacrificing his Fender Stratocaster, which he set on fire using gasoline from a lighter before an ecstatic audience.. Some rock historians say that Jimi was inspired by Pete Townshend of The Who, who beat his guitar to pieces on stageAnd if this is so, then it overshadowed it.

Later the guitarist would repeat this feat in the legendary 1969 WoodstockBut nothing was as great as the first time it was done. By the way: That burned guitar was bought by a fan (very fan) of Hendrix in November 2012. He paid 380 thousand dollars for it, quite crazy.

The woman who marked B.B. King

Unfortunately on May 14 but 2015, the legendary B.B. King died at 89, but his legacy is present in the blues and in millions of musicians who tried to imitate him, even with the guitar he played, the Gibson ES-335. Although that is the name that the popular guitar brand gave it from the factory, the world knew her as Lucille, the old companion of the blueman for so many years.

Legend has it that B.B. King decided to call her that because of a rather peculiar incident. During the winter of 1949, King played in a ballroom in Arkansas and to heat the place, a barrel with kerosene was lit. In the midst of his performance, two men started fighting, hitting the burning barrel and throwing fuel to the ground, causing a fire.

Once outside, King realized he had left his guitar inside the burning building, so without thinking he entered the midst of the flames to rescue his guitar. The next day, King discovered that the two men were fighting over a woman named Lucille.naming her as a reminder of never doing something as stupid as running towards a burning building.

The mystery of Kurt Cobain’s famous Jaguar

Kurt Cobain was known for that punchy sound he always played both in the studio and on Nirvana’s live shows.. Although that is due to various guitars, as well as the configuration of different pedals and amps, one of the most iconic models and one that helped him achieve this was the Fender JaguarAlthough the story with this lyre was a mystery for a long time.

Cobain bought it from a Washington music store specifically for the recording of the iconic Nevermind, although the instrument was very different from the one that Fender sold, as it had modifications that made it sound very different, since the pills were not the original ones that came from the factory.

For a long time it was thought that this guitar had been modified by Kurt himself, however, over the years we learned that the true responsible for the sound of the grunge legend was a musician named Martin Jenner, who was known for playing with Everly Brothers, who of course never played the same as Cobain. A guitar truly full of history that passed through the hands of two great musicians.

Brian May’s Red Special

Before becoming world famous for being the guitarist for Queen, Brian May was not enough to buy a guitar from the most recognized brandsBut this did not stop him from having his own electric lyre. In 1963, when Brian was only 16 years old and with the help of his father, Harold May, who was an electrical engineer, he decided to embark on a difficult project: making his own guitar that we would later know as the Red Special.

For the choice of material, Brian had to search carefully with everything at hand. For example, for the mast they used the wood of a fireplace that a family friend was going to throw. The wood was good quality mahogany, and although it was old and somewhat moth-eaten, Brian managed to shape it by hand.

Other elements of the instrument are Sewing needles and mother-of-pearl buttons, which end up being part of the fingerboard markers. To this he complemented using six pence coins instead of pens, achieving a completely unique sound and that when you listen to it immediately you know that it is Brian May.

Prince and his eccentricity made instrument

Prince was one of the most talented and flamboyant musicians we could see on this planetSo someone like him must have an instrument that when you saw it for the first time you knew it was his. In 1984 the musician released Purple rain, and The film made its debut on a guitar that would undoubtedly become iconic in the world of music, the Cloud Guitar.

This quirky lyre was made by a luthier from Minneapolis, called David Husayn, who worked for a store called Knut Koupee. Although we all think this one was made for Prince, Apparently there were previous prototypes of Hussain that looked very similar to the one we saw the musician live.

The key of this guitar was in the body, because it showed us a shape that was not at all what we were used to seeing, that she looked extravagant and small, but comfortable when playing and that without a doubt, only someone like Prince could look great, really.

The monster that woke Eddie Van Halen

As we have already seen in this list, many musicians are not happy with having a guitar like the others. But nobody raised the level of the modifications as much as Eddie Van Halen, because one of the most important guitarists in history could not have an ordinary instrument.

Unlike the guitarists of his time, who married some important brand, Eddie wanted to have the best of the best in a single lyre. So using aesthetic and sound elements from the most important companies, he created the Frankenstrat, an instrument that It combines the sound of a Gibson with the appearance of a Fender and which would later become synonymous with Van Halen.

The guitar that gave power to the sound of Pantera

At just 16 years old, Dimebag Darrell, the guitarist of Panther He had already won so many guitar contests in his area that he was banned from joining more. Already as a teenager, many saw him as a future rock star, something that soon happened. Her rude image on stage was complemented by her famous Dean guitars with lightning, fire or even the Confederate flag of the United States.

I was looking for these when I visited pawn shops, which at that time were affordable guitars but they also gave an impressive look to everyone who hung them, although for his last years of career he had already signed contracts with the Washburn brand to market it en masse.

Can you imagine Dimebag using another lyre to create the riff for “Cowboys From Hell”? Us neither

Beatlemania on a guitar

By February 1964, la Beatlemania had exploded around the worldThe music of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr sounded virtually anywhere. At that time, Lennon and Harrison used Rickenbacker and Gretsch guitars respectively, but in that precise year an instrument arrived that would finish defining the Beatle sound.

During the Beatles’ tour of the United States, George Harrison received a rather strange gift, since it was a 12-string electric guitar, something that had only been seen in prototypes. This was sent by brand owner Rickenbacker to see what the band’s lead guitarist looked like.

After touching it for a long time, Harrison fell in love with the great sound that came from that strange instrument. This guitar would unknowingly make a difference for records like A Hard Day’s Night and Help! will be heard as something refreshing within the discography of the band, although The Beatles did not change the structure of their songs as much. The secret weapon of the Fab Four for those years.

The horns Angus Young and AC / DC needed

We can’t imagine Angus Young without wearing his school uniform and hanging on Gibson SGAnd it is that this case is quite peculiar because there is no way to think of one without the other. According to the AC / DC guitarist himself, His love for this guitar was born when he was a child, after seeing it in a catalog that a colleague from his school had loaned him.

Years later and after learning to play the instrument, In the early years of the legendary hard rock band he was able to purchase his first SG, complementing the guitar’s aesthetic with the powerful riffs it created. Angus used classic models of this lyre, such as the guitars Gibson released from this model in the years 1964 and 1968.

Pro thanks to the relationship I had with this lyre, That practically both are synonymous with the other, the AC / DC guitarist had his own model, which has led thousands of fans of music to buy it just because he uses it. Now the roles were reversed.

