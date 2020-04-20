         This is the stock of iPhone SE (2020) after a weekend of reservations

The iPhone SE (2020) reservations They were opened last Friday and since then, interested users can reserve the terminal. The official delivery date is this Friday, March 24, although it is very possible that some will be made ahead of time. As is customary at launch, it is interesting to see delivery dates as the days go by. In this way we can get an idea of ​​the popularity of a product.

Deliveries in late April in Spain, early May in the US

With the opening of the iPhone SE reservations, Apple opens the iPhone ban in 2020. A terminal that is much more than the heart of an iPhone 11 in an iPhone 8 chassis. As we write the article, wait times for iPhone SE They are as follows on the Spanish website:

iPhone SE blank, all capacities: April 29 to May 7.

iPhone SE in black, all capacities: April 29 to May 7.

iPhone SE in red, all capacities: April 29 to May 7.

In other words, the three capacities of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB have the same estimated date. For the United States, deliveries are slightly later. All colors and all models are delivered from May 6 to 13.

On the French website, 64GB models are delivered in one to two weeks. The 128GB red color too, the rest of the options is estimated in 5-7 days. As for Germany, we find models which are sent next week and others at the beginning of May.

A terminal that lowers the access barrier to the iPhone again

With each new generation of iPhone, Apple discounts the price of the previous two substantially. So a user can get hold of a relatively modern iPhone at a more affordable price than when it came out. Combined with additional discounts and Black Friday or Christmas campaigns, they become quite attractive.

The iPhone SE mixes a strategy that delves into affordability and adds modern key elements. We have already detailed how the iPhone SE compares to its two immediate predecessors, as well as the closest Android competition. And it is the terminal that right now offers better value for money.

The iPhone SE has been the removal of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus as terminals of entry into the ecosystem. At least on the official website, because in others we can find these two models and even earlier ones with a greater discount.

The original iPhone SE debuted in March 2016 and was on sale until September 2018. Since then, the company lacked a terminal to accompany the latest generation (if we except their sporadic return). With this new iPhone SE (2020), Apple is once again fighting a battle in the mid-range with cutting-edge specifications.

We will have to wait for the shareholders’ conference for Tim Cook and his people to reveal some information about their progress in the market. It will be interesting to see how it affects a launch It can only be purchased online and not through a physical store.

Share



This is the stock of iPhone SE (2020) after a weekend of reservations