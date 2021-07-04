This is the starting grid of the Austrian Grand Prix

07/04/2021

After the incident they starred in Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso In Q2, when the Spaniard had to abort his last fastest lap after finding himself slowing down the German driver, Vettel received a three-position penalty on the starting grid for Sunday’s race (DAZN, 3pm).

The Aston Martin, who had finished eighth in Q3 will start 11th, allowing Carlos Sainz to win a place and come out in the ‘top ten’. On the contrary, Alonso remains the same (14th).

This is the definitive grid for the Austrian GP:

– FIRST ROW:

.1. Max Verstappen (HOL / Red Bull) 1: 03.720

.two. Lando Norris (GBR / McLaren) 1: 03.768

– SECOND ROW:

.3. Sergio Pérez (MEX / Red Bull) 1: 03.990

.4. Lewis Hamilton (GBR / Mercedes) 1: 04.014

– THIRD ROW:

.5. Valtteri Bottas (FIN / Mercedes) 1: 04.049

.6. Pierre Gasly (FRA / Alpha Tauri) 1: 04.107

– FOURTH ROW:

.7. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN / Alpha Tauri) 1: 04.273

.8. George Russell (GBR / Williams) 1: 04.591

– FIFTH ROW:

.9. Lance Stroll (CAN / Aston Martin) 1: 04.618

10. Carlos Sainz (ESP / Ferrari) 1: 04.559

– SIXTH ROW:

11. Sebastian Vettel (GER / Aston Martin) 1: 04.570

12. Charles Leclerc (MON / Ferrari) 1: 04.600

– SEVENTH ROW:

13. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS / McLaren) 1: 04.719

14. Fernando Alonso (ESP / Alpine) 1: 04.856

– EIGHTH ROW:

15. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA / Alfa Romeo) 1: 05.083

16. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN / Alfa Romeo) 1: 05.009

– NINTH ROW:

17. Esteban Ocon (FRA / Alpine) 1: 05.051

18. Nicolas Latifi (CAN / Williams) 1: 05.246

– TENTH ROW:

19. Mick Schumacher (GER / Haas) 1: 05.621

20. Nikita Mazepin (RUS / Haas) 1: 06.282. .