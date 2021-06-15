this is the Start menu, File Explorer and more of the supposed successor of Windows 10

They have been giving us clues and it finally seems to be that it is real, Windows 11 will arrive to replace Windows 10. The new generation operating system has been leaked in a short video in which we can see the build for developers. Likewise, screenshots of the Start menu or the control panel, among others, circulate on social networks.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, announced that next week Microsoft will announce “one of the most important developments in Windows in the last decade.” If you were referring to this new operating system, you were not on the wrong track. In this new version there is a complete redesign that brings the interface up-to-date and adds new functionalities.

What features will Windows 11 have according to the leaks

In Genbeta they have compiled a series of characteristics that can be seen in the Windows 11 leaked as a result of the screenshots and videos that have been published on the Internet both on social networks and on media that have accessed the operating system.

here’s a first look at Windows 11. There’s a new Start menu, rounded corners, a new startup sound, and more https://t.co/VDS08QPsl5 pic.twitter.com/OkCyX3TtmI – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021

First of all we can see how the new interface and the Start menu in particular they look a lot like what was originally expected from Windows 10X, now canceled. We see how the taskbar collects all the icons in the center and a new button is added to access the Start menu.

In the Start menu the classic Live Tiles are gone and instead we have a grid of icons next to recent files and the option to turn off the device. It is an initial and final version, so everything is not finished and included yet, but it also seems that the Start menu is going to be much simpler than that of Windows 10. For the rest, it is remarkable how the windows have rounded corners And they leave behind the pointy style of Windows 10 and Windows 8. Speaking of windows, the new version seems to include an option to automatically adjust split-screen windows in two apps, three apps or four apps.

Other aspects that do not seem very developed yet are the Microsoft Store, a store that is expected to be fully updated. In very early versions there is also the new widget system, which aims to replace Live Tiles. In it when loaded it shows information about the weather, news and more.

Finally, there are new wallpapers that you can now download, a dark mode, and a new startup sound.

We will probably have more news and details of all this next June 24, when Microsoft celebrates its event dedicated to Windows. The question is when will this Windows 11 reach all users, now that we know that Windows 10 will cease to have support in 2025.

More information | The Verge