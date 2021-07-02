This is the SPORT cover from July 2, 2021

07/02/2021 at 12:26 AM CEST

They want to dream. This is how we open the edition of July 1, 2021. The Spanish team looks to Switzerland for a pass to the semifinals of the Eurocup after defeating Croatia in an agonizing match.

Leo Messi is also the protagonist on the day when Joan Laporta and Javier Tebas will meet to solve the problem of the salary limit that prevents closing the continuity of the Argentine at FC Barcelona.

After leaving Real Madrid, everything seems to indicate that Sergio Ramos will sign for two years with PSG thus becoming Neymar’s new partner to look for a new Champions.