This is the SPORT cover from July 1, 2021

06/30/2021 at 11:44 PM CEST

Easy with Messi. This is how we open the edition of July 1, 2021. Leo Messi ends his contract with FC Barcelona but Laporta makes a call for tranquility about the continuity of the Argentine player.

FC Barcelona You already know what the league calendar will be for this year. He will make his debut at the Camp Nou against Real Sociedad while the classics will be played on October 24 and March 20.

In futsal, Barça is crowned as league champion after winning Levante on penalties in an agonizing match in which he was losing most of the time.