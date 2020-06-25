Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez They made headlines this Wednesday for enjoying a romantic day at sea in Italy. Taking advantage of the fact that the Juventus player had the day free after the last game of his team, the couple rented a spectacular and luxurious yacht in Viareggio, a coastal city in the north of the transalpine country. The ship, according to various British media, is a Africa I valued at more than 16 million euros It has all kinds of services and details.

Georgina Rodríguez herself was the one who published on her personal Instagram account several images of the day on the ostentatious yacht with which they sailed the Mediterranean Sea this Wednesday. « The only thing I like more than you, is us », wrote the influencer with a photo of both in one of the exterior areas of the ship, from which he also uploaded some videos.

The yacht was built custom made in 2010 by Benetti and last refurbished in 2018. Formerly called Africa, its luxurious interior is designed by Zuretti and its exterior styling is by Stefano Natucci. It accommodates 12 guests in 6 rooms, including a master suite, 3 double cabins, and 2 double cabins.

Africa I’s impressive leisure and entertainment facilities make it the ideal yacht for socializing and entertaining with family and friends. In addition, it has air conditioning, anchor stabilizers, gym, jacuzzi (on deck), WiFi connection on board, jet ski services And a long etcetera. For the romantic day, Georgina Rodríguez wore a model from Prada, where before meeting Cristiano Ronaldo she worked as a sales assistant. Between socks, pants, slippers and a jacket, the Portuguese couple had almost 3,000 euros in clothing and accessories.