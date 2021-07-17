This is the spectacular museum dedicated to the largest astronomy in the world and comes with an observatory and planetarium included | Life

If you love astronomy, this Shanghai Science and Technology Museum is the most spectacular thing you have.

Lately in China they not only create the most spectacular glass bridges in the world, or even a replica of the Titanic, but they also have the one that is the world’s largest science and technology museum dedicated to astronomy, and this last week it has been renewed with an interesting inclusion.

In recent days, the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum opened its astronomy branch for all visitors. It is a complex of 390,000 m² of space, and that has an observatory, a planetarium, immense space for exhibitions and up to a 24-meter solar telescope.

In addition to being the largest dedicated museum in the world, it has a design never seen before appealing “to an architecture of astronomical inspiration”, so he thinks. Thomas wong, the lead designer of the project.

For you to understand, the design of the building has three main forms: an oculus, an inverted dome and a sphere representing orbital motion, at the same time that it serves the necessary tools for astronomical observations that can be made within the museum itself.

East oculus it is suspended over the main entrance of the museum and allows sunlight to reach the central square functioning as a kind of sundial indicating the time of day to all visitors like you’ve never seen before. In this same room you could also know the season and the solstice using the patterns of sunlight that are marked in the square.

Another part is a sphere which is a representation of the celestial bodies in our space, and where visitors will be able to move through the different celestial bodies.

Then there is the inverted dome which is a massive structure made of glass that offers an exclusive view of the sky inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the experience of seeing the sky both day and night.