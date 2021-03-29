this is the smartphone that Spaniards are looking for

The pandemic has the use of mobile phones triggered and during confinement seven out of ten people acknowledge that their use of them has increased significantly. Users spend more time on social networks, watching audiovisual content, playing games or taking photos and videos. An increase in consumption that leads buyers to be increasingly clear about what they are looking for in these devices.

The perfect smartphone for a Spaniard it does not usually exceed 300 euros. The latest study on spending on a mobile phone by the consulting firm Kantar is dated 2017 and shows that the average consumer left no more than 228 euros. Although it may seem that smartphones are becoming more and more expensive, the truth is that two out of every three mobiles sold in Spain are still below this barrier of 300 euros, according to more recent reports by the manufacturers themselves.

The companies are clear that the great battle is being fought in the mid-range and many of the devices presented recently seek to make a niche in this category, in which the balance between the quality and price. This is the case of the Realme company, which has just launched the Realme 8 Pro, a terminal that is presented as one of the most interesting options in this price range.

In this context, the objective of the manufacturers is to bring some premium specifications to the general public and Realme puts the focus on the lenses and autonomy. Thus, your new device has a 108 MP camera, a 4,500 mAh battery capacity and a 50W SuperDart fast charging system, which promises 100% of charges in 47 minutes.

The Realme 8 Pro is available in pre-order until March 30 and will officially arrive in Spain on March 31 in two configurations. The first, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, will be exclusive with Amazon at the European level and will have an official sale price of 279 euros, with an offer from March 24 to 30 that allows you to reserve it for 259 euros. The most powerful version, 8GB + 128GB, will be available at an official price of 299 euros, with a pre-purchase launch discount that leaves it at 279 euros.

Camera and battery, the most precious

The Technical specifications The most valued by Spaniards when choosing a new smartphone are the battery life (64.6%) and the quality of the camera (60%), although they also attach great importance to the price (64%) and the storage (63%), according to a recent study by market research company OnePoll.

The new Realme mid-range terminal features the latest generation of Samsung’s 108MP HM2 sensor, with 12,000 x 9,000 pixels and 9-in-1 pixel grouping technology, which enhances photos taken in low light conditions. In addition, it has the new technology In sensor Zoom, which results in sharper and better 3x photos than some optical telephoto lenses.

Regarding the improvement of autonomy, this smartphone has the SuperDart Charge system, which combines high-voltage technology to optimize power up to 97%, while protecting all layers of the battery. Also, by activating the Super Power Saving mode, 5% of the battery can last 32 hours on standby or 98 minutes on a call.

The screen is another element that is gaining more and more weight within the smartphone. The Realme 8 Pro has a dashboard 6.4 inches with Full H resolutionD and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz, ensuring better responsiveness – for example, in video games. For its part, the brightness can reach up to 1000 nits to see the screen correctly even when it receives direct sunlight.