This is the smallest chip in the world that is injected to obtain information about our oxygen levels

05/14/2021 at 8:48 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

With increasingly smaller manufacturing processes, there are many impressive examples of functional nanochips that offer wide benefits in different industries. The last example has been this chip that you can see in the image, which is so small that fits in a syringe, So what would obtain information about the oxygen levels in our body.

All the information can be obtained through the article published in the Science Advances medium, where a team of researchers has developed a chip less than 0.1mm3 of volume. What is really interesting about this is that it would serve to detect multiple biological parameters such as blood oxygen levels, among others. The chip would send quantifiable information about the tissues of our body. To see it with our own eyes, you would need a microscope. At the moment it has only been tested in mice, and it is expected that in the future humans will be able to implant this type of technology to obtain a multitude of biological parameters. To obtain this data externally, wireless communications are used. In this case, being such a tiny chip, use of ultrasound wavelengths has been made by means of a piezoelectric transducer implemented in the chip.

The current state of the chip only allows you to measure tissue temperature levels in real time. However, over time it would be possible to detect parameters such as blood pressure, oxygen levels or glucose levels, among others.