this is the smallest car in the world ever made

If last weekend we talked about the Boomin Beaver, the smallest ship in the US Navy, today we leave the calm sea and go to the road to know the Peel P50. Yes, the Peel P50 is that cute little gadget that we see in the photo above and yes, It is the smallest (and most produced) car ever made. He even has a Guinness record for it.

The Peel P50 was manufactured by the Peel Engineering Company on the Isle of Man (a 572 m2 island between the islands of Great Britain and Ireland). This car was produced between 1963 and 1965 and is believed to only about 50 units were sold of which there are 27. Its price: 199 pounds sterling, which adjusted would be the equivalent of 3,541 pounds sterling or 4,131 euros.

Yeah yeah it’s got a motor inside

The Peel P50 was designed as a city car. In fact, it was advertised that it had the capacity to “an adult and a shopping bag“It only had a door on the left side, a headlight and a windshield wiper. It was available in white, red and blue.

The Leré stroller was 1.37 meters long, 1.04 meters wide and weighed 59 kilos when empty. Come on, someone moderately strong could lift it without major problem. Like a Tesla Model 3, which weighs 1,847 kilos in its Perfomance version, no doubt.

Inside, the Peel P50 was fitted with a 49 cubic centimeter (4.2 HP) DKW engine with which it was capable of reaching a speed of up to 61 kilometers per hour. It had a three-speed manual transmission system and, behold, it had no reverse gear.

Not that it was important, was it? I think. Total, if you had to park on battery, then you got off, raised it and placed it yourself. He used gasoline (obviously) and consumed 2.8 liters per 100 kilometers.

The car, apparently, was and still legal on UK and US roads. It was even exported to other countries such as Finland under the category of mopeds. He has appeared on shows like Top Gear, Dragon’s Den, and in video clips like Woolfy’s above.