This is the ‘slow’ energy reform of Andrés Manuel López Obrador

As the federal government and regulatory bodies agree and decide whether or not the law enters into force, we mention some basic points to understand the energy controversy of the moment.
- Q4 argues that with the old forms of electrical management, individuals were given freedom to enter the electricity market, especially foreign companies. The current political opposition and the Federal Competition Commission argue that the reforms limit competition and the possibility of generating new forms of energy.
- Another of the proposals of the AMLO law is a change in the current energy purchase scheme that is carried out in the country, carried out since 2013 through auctions. The idea is that the CFE (led by Manuel Bartlett) is not obliged to buy energy through auctions, but rather that the purchase is made directly.
- The new law also includes, in addition to hydraulic energy, fossils such as coal, gas and oil (despite being the most polluting), as well as geothermal, wind, solar and nuclear. The latter, mostly from the private sector.