This is the sixth generation of the cross …

The new generation of Subaru Outback will hit the Spanish market in May, with a renewed design, more interior space and a superior technological load.

March 30, 2021 (2:40 p.m. CET)

This is what the new generation Subaru Outback looks like.

The Subaru Outback came to the roads back in 1995. After 26 years, he already presents his sixth generation, the most spacious, technological and capable of all. It is also the first model of the Japanese firm to release the new global SGP platform, which guarantees a higher ride quality, greater comfort and the integration of a higher number of technologies.

The japanese crossover, halfway between a family car and an SUV, renews its design, with more marked off road features like the wheel arches. Inside, the materials have been improved and a new 11.6-inch touchscreen, vertically integrated into the center console and housing the brand new multimedia system.

Because the technology it is one of the highlights of the new generation Subaru Outback. The “EyeSight” system incorporates new functions and up to 11 security elements– Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Signal Recognition, Intelligent Speed ​​Limiter, Reverse Emergency Braking System, Lane Keeping System and Emergency Steering Control are new to the Japanese car. In addition, the Outback debuts a new facial recognition system which acts as a distraction or fatigue alert for the driver and a “hands-free” opening system for the electric gate.

Rear image of the new Subaru Outback

In it cabin there’s also more space than in the preceding generation. The official dimensions have not been revealed, but the rear occupants will have more space, as well as the trunk, which grows to 522 liters, with a greater length and with an also widened opening level.

New Subaru Outback: mechanics and chassis

Under the hood of the Subaru Outback will send, at least in the Spanish market, a single mechanical variant: a boxer type gasoline engine, 2.5 liters, direct injection and 169 hp, associated with a Lineartronic automatic gearbox with eight preset speeds and, of course, a Four-wheel drive, hallmark of the Japanese brand. Subaru ensures that 90 percent of the parts of this mechanic are brand new.

The Subaru Outback will continue to perform on and off the road. With the X-Mode system, the driver has two specific driving modes for off-road: “Snow Dirt”, designed for snow and gravel; and “Deep Snow Mud”, for deep snow and mud. Its ground clearance is 213 mm, while its off road angles are still noteworthy: attack and exit (19.7º and 22.6º) and ventral (21º). Its towing capacity is 2,000 kg.

Interior of the new Subaru Outback

The new SGP platform launched by Subaru, in addition to being lighter and stronger, allows to incorporate improvements in the suspensions and the chassis itself, noting these improvements in the reduction of vibrations that are transferred to the passenger compartment.

The new Subaru Outback will be marketed in Spain from the month of May with three trim levels available (Trek, Field and Touring) and with two exclusive body colors, green “Autumns” and “Brilliant Bronze”. At the moment we do not know their prices.