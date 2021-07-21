this is the situation of Griezmann

Possible Griezmann-Dybala barter? .

The Atlético de Madrid is fully interested in negotiating with him Barcelona to reach an agreement for Griezmann. Despite the fact that the Catalan club denies the loan of the Frenchman, the mattress club will not stop insisting due to the economic need that Barça has.

Barça is the main one in need to obtain lower the wage bill which implies the registration of new signings and the possibility of reaching an economic agreement with Messi.

In addition, the player does not seem to want to lower his salary with the Blaugrana team either, which makes the situation more and more complicated.

Griezmann and the return to Atlético

The return of Griezmann to Atlético de Madrid It would be a boost for the club and an emotional boost for part of the fans (many others still do not forgive the French for his departure a couple of seasons ago). It would also be a relief for Simeone, since he requested the return of the player to incorporate a ‘9’, a position that the Frenchman already played with Atlético.

In this way, Atlético has different open fronts to improve the front line and hopes that Griezmann’s response will be favorable for the mattress team, although he has already received a “no” from Barça.

To all this, Atlético de Madrid wants to reach an agreement to expedite Saul’s departure and get a chip for the French striker.

Enrique Cerezo gets wet about the possible exchange between Griezmann and Saúl