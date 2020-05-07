© IG / Alejandro Fernández

Camila, the singer’s daughter revealed that the site where her father has spent the quarantine was ordered to be built as her refuge in the event of a catastrophe.

There are celebrities who have passed the confinement due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus COVID-19 locked in their mansions surrounded by art, luxuries and comforts. Maluma, the Fat of Molina and Maribel guard they are some of the celebrities who have let us peek into their private world.

Others have preferred to keep in touch with their fans without revealing where they are. One of those would be Alejandro Fernández who has been hanging photos for weeks from a place that seems like paradise itself. In his posts The Foal He appears swimming, sunbathing or simply enjoying the nature that surrounds him with stunning views around him.

Now your daughter Camila -fruit of the singer’s relationship with his ex America Guinart– He has just released the soup to reveal that his father’s place is a refuge that he ordered to be built “in case the world ends.”

“We thought that we were never going to use it, but apparently yes. It is in the middle of nowhere, they don’t even let me tell where it is, but it is far from everything,” said the 22-year-old girl who told the Ventaneando program (Azteca TV). “We have enjoyed all this time together to the fullest, we try to be well and not fall into the bad news or the bad vibes that affect us so much; focus more on our mental health.”

The location of the site where the artist and father of five boys is taking refuge has not been revealed, but apparently it has its own private beach and access to the sea. In a video recorded by the singer portraying the local fauna, he expressed: “The only thing I could think of was my Mexico and the power so great that it maintains us and will keep us standing under any circumstance.” Could it be that he is out of his country?

Since the singer’s children are also dedicated to music, they are used to traveling a lot, like their famous dad. Logically, this more frequent and intense coexistence has taken them all by surprise. “If there came a time when we are like everyone desperate, we don’t know what to do,” confessed the talented Camila. “Like everyone because that is human, it is normal to feel this way.”

The interpreter of “You used to” also revealed that Don Vicente Fernandez, the patriarch of the dynasty is not with them, but he is well. “He is perfectly fine, in fact, he spoke to me days ago and also congratulated me on the [nueva] song, which he really liked and the truth made my life and the day. “