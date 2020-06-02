Last Sunday, May 31, the National Sana Distancia Day was ended (Photo: .)

After the return to the new normal, the Secretary of Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, presented the “Operational Plan of Return to the New Normality ” which aims to combat drug dealing and decrease violence in the country’s capital.

In a joint press videoconference with the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, the official announced the five main axes to inhibit the incidence of crime in the city, after the resumption of essential activities.

“The plan aims to prevent an increase in violence (after the return to the new normal) I could not assure that there will be an increase, but what I can assure is that we are going to work so that there is not“Said the head of the security unit.

The security strategy includes addressing complaints about violence against women (Photo: .)

1. Weekly operations

The patrol will be by mayor’s office and will be aimed at reducing violence. Additionally, weekly searches will be carried out against drug dealing.

2. Attention to complaints of violence against women

The objective is to strengthen response capacity, for which a special group dedicated to their combat will be assigned.

3. Decreased vehicle theft with and without violence

Searches will be carried out in places where stolen pieces are stored and sold, in addition to the identification and disarticulation of criminal cells from said practices.

4. Closing of businesses for the illegal sale of alcohol

This responds to the fact that these are red points that promote actions such as fights, homicides, violence against women, in addition to causing traffic accidents.

5. Implementation of security devices in support of public transport

Through a plan of operations of the Banking and Industrial Police (PBI) and the Auxiliary Police (PA), the Modal Transparency Centers (CETRAM) will be protected. In addition, the theft of public transport will continue in force.

The plan aims to prevent crime incidence from increasing in Mexico City (Photo: .)

In addition to this, the Plan deployed by the SSC contemplates the strengthening of the police presence in commercial areas, department stores, transport stops and in the quadrants of Mexico CityIn addition, cameras connected to the C5 will be placed inside parking lots as well as license plate readers.

It is also planned to strengthen the Proximity Police and the roll out of a program against telephone extortion, where a service number will be provided to provide crisis management advice to those who have been victims. Before the fight against drug dealing, actions will be carried out aimed at locating and arresting the main generators of violence, as well as the weakening of criminal groups.

According to the figures of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), in Mexico City it has been achieved consolidate a downward trend in crime incidence.

Paramedics prepare to mark a moment of silence in honor of their colleagues who have been killed by COVID-19, at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City, Saturday, May 30, 2020. (AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell)

In the first four-month period of 2020, the Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC) explained that compared to the same period in 2019, the crime rate of the capital decreased: 17% in the crime of intentional homicide, 65% in the crime of kidnapping, 46% in extortion, 49% in robbery of public transport, 31% in robbery at home, 39% in robbery of passers-by and 26% in robbery of deal.

As part of the update of data on the coronavirus epidemic, the Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that the Mexico City continues to record the highest number of infections and deaths nationwide, with 25,787 and 2,713, respectively.

Regarding the availability of medical care for COVID-19 disease in the capital, there is only a capacity of 20% of total general hospital beds before a 80% occupancy. Regarding care with fans, said entity has a 66% of full spaces and 43% availability.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

On day one of the new normal, Mexico exceeds 10,000 killed by COVID-19

How was lived the first day of the “new normal” in the CDMX

IMSS will provide psychological attention to face the “new normal”

Between applause, mariachi and dances: Los Cabos received the first tourists after the COVID-19 quarantine