Currently, Xiaomi is the company that sells the most mobile phones in Spain and he has earned this position after a time in our country betting on something that in Spain we like a lot, such as the good value for money with which Xiaomi has always tried to distinguish itself from the rest of the competitors.

As we have already told you on more than one occasion, the Redmi Note 8 has been the best-selling mobile in Amazon Spain for a few months, and it is not something that surprises us, since it is one of the best mid-range terminals that You can buy at a cheap price. But today we are not going to talk about this device.

And, we are going to talk to you of the second best-selling mobile from Amazon, which is also from Xiaomi and it is also a mid-range terminal. Its about Redmi Note 9, the successor to the first best-selling mobile phone, somewhat curious in a way, and which shows that the company’s mid-range is in great shape.

Redmi Note 9: this is the second best-selling mobile from Amazon

The Redmi Note 9 stalks its predecessor in Amazon’s best-selling mobile list, and it is a matter of time that it can overcome this terminal, after all, it is « the natural order of things », and we would not be surprised at Absolute that the Redmi Note 9 rose to the top spot, despite its MediaTek processor that, personally, did not quite convince me. But even despite this, it is a great terminal.

Redmi Note 9, technical sheet

specs

Dimensions 162.3 × 77.2 × 8.9mm

198 grams

6.53-inch IPS display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness up to 450 nits

Screen hole

Pixel Density 2340 x 1080 pixels

ProcessorHelio G85 Octa-core 2 GHz

RAM3 / 4GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 expandable by microSD up to 512 GB

CamerasRear: 48MP main with PDAF, EIS, 0.8μm pixel size, 8MP 120 ° Ultra Wide + LED flash + Macro + Depth Sensor

Frontal: 13 MP

Battery 5.020 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others Rear fingerprint reader, USB Type C, 3.5mm headphone port, NFC, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, IR sensor

It is a device that, like its brothers, brings design excellence to the mid-range, with some margins as tight and with a hole on the screen which makes the experience we have with the terminal in hand very good and immersive.

Its processor is MediaTek Helio G85 and next to this we have 3 or 4 GB of RAM They ensure decent performance, albeit without too much fanfare about power. But enough to browse social networks and other essential tasks that we do every day with the smartphone.

One of the key points of this Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is its battery, since it reaches the 5,020 mAh, and they can make the cell phone battery last you a whole day without any problem, in addition to its fingerprint reader, USB Type C and NFC connectivity complete this terminal that, in our point of view, is the most interesting thing you can find for 150 euros more. Although the Redmi Note 9S with Qualcomm processor seduces us more.

