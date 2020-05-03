SEAT shares the care and processes that 200 robots implement in their cars in a paint shop in Barcelona, ​​and which, thanks to this, was nicknamed ‘the car spa’

SEAT shares the process carried out by the painting workshop located in Martorell, Barcelona, ​​and which is nicknamed ‘the car spa‘, Where each vehicle goes through a detailed finishing process, which ranges from anticorrosive treatments to the application of body color through 84 robots that are responsible for spraying the color.

According to the Motorpasion portal, vehicles go through different processes that allow them to leave cars shining and with a color full of life, but above all with great quality.

. Immersion

In this process, 314 workers and 32 robots are in charge of the vehicle’s “thermal circuit” in a space of more than 51,500 m². Here, nine cars are washed by immersion, alternated with another five by spraying, in addition to the application of putties.

“In this way we are able to protect the bodywork from corrosion and eliminate the risk of water seepage and even noise, based on soundproofing sprays,” explained SEAT Head of Painters, Javier Pérez.

. Drying and fixing

Compared to a sauna, the paint undergoes six drying phases in this process. In each, the car is subjected to a different temperature, which ranges from 45 to 180 degrees for approximately half an hour.

. Colour selection

In workshop 5, with an area of ​​119,500 m², the color ritual is carried out, which is carried out by 587 workers and 175 robots, and where the tone to be used is chosen from a wide palette of colors.

“Colors are becoming more sophisticated and customization is becoming a clear trend,” shared Jordi Font, from the Color & Trim department of the Volkswagen Group brand.

. Enamel application

In a conventional spa, the power of pressurized water jets is used as therapy, but in the SEAT workshop, paint is used, which specifically covers 2 and a half kilos of enamel for each car. It is done in cabins prepared for it, with a ventilation system that prevents the slightest speck of dust from entering, and at a temperature of between 21 and 25 degrees.

In them, 84 robots are responsible for spraying the color. Altogether they apply seven coats, fine as a hair but at the same time as resistant as a rock, according to SEAT.

